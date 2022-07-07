'Go and sit on a beach': After Shastri, former ENG captain says Virat Kohli needs sabbatical, stay 'three months away'

Virat Kohli has over 8,000 runs including 27 tons at an average of nearly 50 from 102 Test matches. At the peak of his batting prowess, the star Indian batter used to churn out centuries at a steady rate. But things have gone downhill for Kohli in the past couple of years. He hasn't reached triple figures with his last international hundred being against Bangladesh in 2019 during the Day-Night Test in Kolkata. Also Read | ‘It's like keeping your Ferrari parked in garage’: Former BCCI selector questions India’s Playing XI in 5th Test

The 33-year-old Indian is battling his worst batting slump, having just seen a subpar Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore. With scores of 11 and 20 at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test, Kohli prolonged his international century drought. His attempts, while fielding, to wind up the opposition batters led to umpires giving him a warning. While Kohli looked like his usual animated self, it didn't help him find his lost mojo with the willow.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Kohli should take a three-month sabbatical from cricket to spend some quality time with family. The mercurial batter will be seen in action during the white-ball assignment in England, beginning July 7 (Thursday).

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player.. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes," he added.

Vaughan also spoke about India's jam-packed schedule for the England series. The T20I series between India and England will consist of three T20Is and will start from Thursday onwards. It will be followed by three ODIs. All six matches will be played between July 7 and July 17.

"I just look at the schedule for India and England. It's ridiculous. We'll see more and more of this over the next few years. It's just impossible that all format players will be able to play all three formats. The management of all these teams are going to have to be very clever in terms of giving them a breather," Vaughan.

