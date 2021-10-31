'Good at rotating strike, can unleash big shots': Manoj Tiwary makes unique pick as India's no. 4 batsman

After losing the opening World Cup T20 game against Pakistan by 10 wickets, Team India captain's Virat Kohli's back is up against the wall. Many believe that India's match on Sunday against New Zealand is a crucial encounter for them to book a spot in the semifinals.

On being asked about the same, India cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary admitted that the match against New Zealand is a must-win for India.

“Yes, absolutely! It will be a do-or-die game for India as they need to win every game from here to reach the semi-finals. We know this Indian team is capable of pulling off strong comebacks and they’ve proven it multiple times in the recent past,” Tiwary told Sportskeeda.

The West Bengal cricketer also gave a unique suggestion on whom India can try out at no. 4 position. While currently Suryakumar Yadav and/or Rishabh Pant are the likely options who will take that spot, Tiwary believes India can also try out Ravindra Jadeja at no. 4.

'Your batting order has to be flexible. I would prefer a left-hander batting at no. 4 rather than the top four batters being right-handers. If you send in a left-hander at no. 4, it will force the bowlers to think differently and it will also affect their lines and lengths," he said.

"I think Ravindra Jadeja can be tried at no. 4 because he has been in tremendous batting form of late. They may use Rishabh (Pant) or Surya Kumar Yadav at that spot, but I’ll go with Jadeja. He is good at rotating the strike and can unleash the big shots towards the end.

“Reshuffling the batting is therefore very important; you can’t be rigid in T20s. I think India need to be pro-active in decision-making in order to stay ahead of the opposition,” he signed off.

