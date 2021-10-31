T20 World Cup, India Predicted XI vs New Zealand: Kohli likely to assemble fresh batch; Shardul, Ashwin can get chance

Team India will look to get back to winning ways when they take on New Zealand in a virtual do-or-die encounter at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday evening. The team was outplayed by Pakistan in their previous outing and are now hanging on the fifth position of the Group 2 table. New Zealand too lost their opening match against the same opponent and would look to go all guns against the Men In Blue.

In the previous clash against Pakistan, their premier pacer Shaheen Afridi wreaked havoc with the new ball and New Zealand speedster Trent Boult sent out a warning to Virat Kohli and co, stating: “I can mirror what Shaheen did the other night.”

Here is India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand:

KL Rahul: Despite failing to make an impact in the previous encounter, India will stick with KL Rahul for the opening slot, considering the form he showed in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous outing against Pakistan but his reputation of being a match winner always hands his side an advantage going into any contest.

Ishan Kishan: The team could think of giving young Ishan Kishan a chance in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who had a moderate outing in the second-leg of the IPL. Kishan, on the other hand, showed immense potential in the warm-up match against England, where he scored a quick 70.

Virat Kohli: India skipper Kohli was the lone batter to score a half-century, helping India manage a respectable total on the board. The 32-year-old this time would look to carry forward his good form going into the clash.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant will add firepower to the team in terms of power hitting. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in solid touch and could play the role of a finisher.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will be a vital cog to the team because of his powerful strokeplay abilities, which could come handy towards the latter part of the innings. With the ball, he is a genuine run-checker and could trouble the opposition in the Dubai track, which has assisted the slow bowlers so far in the tournament.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur can be roped into the playing XI in place of Hardik Pandya, who's fitness has been a major concern. Thakur had some successful outings both in international and franchise cricket, making him the perfect alternative for Pandya.

R Ashwin: R Ashwin is a key player to any side owing to his experience and the ability to provide the team with breakthroughs. He could come in place of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Mohammed Shami: Despite having a poor outing against Pakistan, the team would like to see the seamer spearhead the Indian attack. He has been enjoying decent form and can provide the team with breakthroughs both with the new ball as well in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah can be India's second seamer going into the contest.

Varun Chakravarthy: With Shardul Thakur in the mix, the team can afford to play one extra slow bowler looking at the conditions in UAE, which has been more fruitful to spinners as compared to the seamers.

India's predicted XI vs New Zealand: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (C), 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Rishabh Pant (WK), 6 Shardul Thakur, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Shami.