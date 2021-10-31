India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli's IND eye first WC win against Williamson's NZ
- India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohl's India take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their second Super 12 match in Dubai. Both sides, after losing to Pakistan, are looking for their first win of the T20 WC. Follow IND vs NZ live score and updates on the live blog.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score: In the first game of the T20 World Cup 2021, India were on the right side of history against Pakistan. However, today against New Zealand, they are on the wrong side of the friendly rivalry. Virat Kohli-led India have never beaten Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a T20 WC match. Pakistan had a similar record against IND until last Sunday. Today, the “Men in Blue” have an opportunity to buck the trend and break the jinx against NZ. Moreover, both sides head into their second game of the showpiece event on the back of a win. Both teams have everything to play for. And that is why this is an unmissable game.
Oct 31, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IND vs NZ: Sunil Gavaskar on what too many changes will come across as
Do you agree with him? “They wouldn't be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that. The only concern would be the shoulder injury to Hardik Pandya and he is reported to have bowled a few deliveries in the nets which encourages the belief that he could be the sixth bowler if required in the team,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Khaleej Times.
Oct 31, 2021 05:28 PM IST
India vs New Zealand: Watch for Sodhi, Kohli's India
Sodhi has a brilliant record in ICC T20 World Cup in 6 innings he has picked 12 wickets and he has picked in every innings he has played in T20 World Cup.
• Indian Batsmen dismissed the most by Ish Sodhi in T20Is:
o Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya- 3
o Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shivam Dube-2.
• Sodhi has been in great form this year as well, he has picked 19 wickets which is the most he has picked in a calendar year.
• Sodhi has picked two four-fer as well, he is the only New Zealand bowler to pick two four wickets in a year.
o 4/28 vs AUS, Christchurch
o 4/28 vs BAN, Hamilton.
Oct 31, 2021 05:25 PM IST
IND VS NZ Live Score: Top wicket-takers against India in T20Is
Both the NZ spinners, Sodhi and Santner from the current NZ squad, feature in top three wicket-takers vs IND.
2. Ish Sodhi- 12 matches 17 wickets
2. Dushmantha Chameera - 12 matches, 14 wickets
3. Mitchell Santner- 12 matches, 12 wickets
Oct 31, 2021 05:22 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup: Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner can be the X-factors
In both the World T20 matches between India and New Zealand, NZ spinners have played major role in their victory.
o In 2007: Daniel Vettori – 4/20 at Johannesburg
o In 2016: Mitchell Santner: 4/11 at Nagpur.
• Another New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has been a major role for NZ against India. He has picked 17 wickets against India which is the most by a bowler in T20Is.
Oct 31, 2021 05:17 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup: Advantage to the Black Caps?
Twice (2007 and 2016) the two teams have played in World T20 Cup so far and Kiwis have won both the matches.
• Further if we look at contest between the two teams in World Cup across formats, In 10 matches played India have managed to win just three matches.
• Last time India won against New Zealand in World Cups ( ODIs & T20Is) was in 2002 India vs New Zealand in World Cups (ODIs & T20Is) Result Margin
Oct 31, 2021 05:12 PM IST
IND vs NZ Live Updates: Can India register their first win vs NZ in T20 World Cup?
After 10 wickets defeat against Pakistan India will play against New Zealand in their 2nd match in group 12.
• In 16 T20Is against played between the two sides both the teams have 8 wins each. Tied + win in super over are considered as win (India won two matches in super over in 2020).
Oct 31, 2021 05:09 PM IST
IND VS NZ Live Score: Highest Successful Run Chase in Dubai
1. Afghanistan -183/5 in 19.4 overs. Target: 180 against UAE
2. Australia - 155/3 in 17 overs. Target: 155 against Sri Lanka
3. Pakistan - 154/5 in 19.4 overs. Target 154 against New Zealand
Oct 31, 2021 05:06 PM IST
India vs New Zealand: Venue insights- Dubai Pt 2
Best Bowling Figures:
5/14 By Imad Wasim (Pakistan) Against West Indies In 2016.
Highest Partnership:
152 By Mohammad Rizwan And Babar Azam (Pakistan) For
1st Wicket Against India In 2021.
Win Rate Batting First:
50% (5 Won; 5 Lost)
Oct 31, 2021 05:04 PM IST
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Venue insights- Dubai Pt 1
Highest Team Total:
211/3 By Sri Lanka Against Pakistan In 2013.
Lowest Team Total:
55/10 By West Indies Against England In 2021.
Highest Individual Score:
84 By Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) Against Pakistan In 2013.
Oct 31, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs New Zealand T20 Live: Kohli and Williamson in previous matches
Both India and New Zealand played Pakistan in their first match. Here's how the captains performed:
Virat Kohli: 57
Kane Williamson: 25
Oct 31, 2021 04:57 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live
Interesting fact about Ish Sodhi: Ish Sodhi is the leading wicket-taker against India in T20Is (17 wickets in 12 matches). Sodhi has also been in exceptional form in 2021, picking 19 wickets in just eight T20Is.
Oct 31, 2021 04:54 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Kohli vs Williamson
This is a massive, massive encounter as two modern-day great, two brilliant captains, and two special friends will square off against each other. It's time for a new chapter in the Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson friendly rivalry.
Oct 31, 2021 04:49 PM IST
IND vs NZ Live: Head-to-head record
India and New Zealand have squared off against each other 16 times in T20Is. The Black Caps and the Men in Blue have won 8 games each.
Oct 31, 2021 04:45 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live, T20 World Cup
HELLO HELLO HELLO! And welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster clash between India and New Zealand being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Both Virat Kohli's IND and Kane Williamson's NZ are yet to get off the mark in this T20 World Cup. They have played some exciting encounters in the past and that is why this one is going to be even more exciting as a lot is riding on this game.So, sit back, grab your popcorn, food and beverages and enjoy the action.
IND vs NZ Live: Kohli's IND eye first T20 WC win against Williamson's NZ
