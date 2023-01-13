‘Good combination with Team India in T20Is, ODIs’: Kamran Akmal points out Rohit Sharma’s X-factor player for World Cup

With the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup set to be held in India, Rohit Sharma will be hoping to silence his critics and lead India to glory in the ICC showpiece event. The tournament will be held in India and the hosts are also considered to be one of the favourites.

Currently preparing for the World Cup, India are up against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series and already clinched their series-securing win in the second ODI on Thursday in Kolkata. The Rahul Dravid-coached side had plenty of bright spots in the first and second ODIs vs Sri Lanka, and will be seeking to improve their showings in their upcoming games.

Focus will be on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has become a crucial cog in Rohit's strategy. The all-rounder has already been captaining the T20I side and is touted as a future ODI skipper. Speaking on YouTube, former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal had special praise for Pandya after the second ODI, and also pointed out that he makes Rohit and Co. look better in limited-overs cricket.

"In pressure situations, Hardik Pandya always makes the Indian team win. He makes partnerships and also bowls in pressure situations, also comes to bat in pressure. He takes his team out of tough situations and is a huge advantage for the Indian team", he said.

"The ones who understand cricket know that Hardik Pandya and Team India are a good combination in T20, ODI cricket. The team looks better and stronger with him. They let him rest also and manage his workload. If there is any big series or event, they use him. He is a good sign for the Indian team", he further added.

After getting dropped due to his performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pandya successfully made a comeback into the national team, leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 title in their inaugural season. Pandya has also been given the vice-captaincy role in ODI cricket.

