'Good decision': Saba Karim explains how BCCI not allowing players to compete in overseas T20 leagues has helped India

Former India cricketer Saba Karim expressed his views over the BCCI not allowing its players to participate in the overseas T20 leagues. The former wicketkeeper-batsman feels that it has allowed India to maintain a decent number of multi-format players.

The BCCI organises one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world – the Indian Premier League – but doesn’t allow its players to take part in global T20 tournaments. A player who is either retired or not associated with Indian cricket in any way needs to get a NOC from the Indian cricket board to play in foreign leagues.

Speaking in a YouTube chat with the channel IVM Podcasts, the former cricketer said, “In West Indies, players are allowed to take part in global T20 leagues. Almost every country allows it but not India. I think the BCCI has made a very good decision of not allowing Indian players to go to other countries and play T20 leagues. What it means is that players, whether they are from U-19 or Ranji Trophy or the U-23 level, have to stay in India and play cricket.”

Saba Karim further stated that India’s domestic cricket has a lot of variety in it that offers enough challenges to a cricketer that he can prepare himself to be a multi-format player.

“If you look at the domestic cricket tournaments held in India, apart from Ranji Trophy, we have multi-day formats at the U-23 and U-19 level as well. So, we are actually preparing multi-format players through these tournaments because these players get exposure to different types of cricket,” Karim said.

“If the BCCI allows our senior and junior players to go out and take part in global T20 leagues, then very few cricketers will be left to play domestic cricket. In that case, a big vacuum will be created in our cricket as well just like the case is with other countries,” he added.

