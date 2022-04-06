Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'No one talks about him but he keeps delivering game after game': Graeme Smith names RCB's 'unsung hero' in IPL 2022
cricket

'No one talks about him but he keeps delivering game after game': Graeme Smith names RCB's 'unsung hero' in IPL 2022

IPL 2022: While Dinesh Karthik has been on a roll for RCB so far this season, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has singled out someone else as the 'unsung hero' of the franchise and heaped heavy praise on the cricketer.
RCB are placed sixth on the points table with 4 points. (IPLT20.com)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Gone are the days of Royal Challengers Bangalore finishing as the bottom two teams. In the previous two IPL seasons, RCB have entered the Playoffs and this season, their start has been positive. They have won two out of their first three games, with their latest victory coming against Rajasthan Royals, whom they beat by four wickets on Tuesday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (Also Read: 'Until you improve, we can't give you a match' - Mumbai Indians youngster recalls Hardik Pandya's strict words)

Dinesh Karthik was named player of the match for his innings of 44 not out off 23 balls having struck seven fours and a six. Karthik has conjured scores of 32*, 14* and 44*, but more than him remaining undefeated till the end, it is the manner in which he has successfully taken the role of a finisher with RCB is what stands out. But while Karthik has been on a roll for RCB so far this season, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has singled out someone else as the 'unsung hero' of the franchise and heaped heavy praise on the cricketer.

ALSO FOLLOW: IPL 2022 Full Coverage

"Harshal Patel is incredible for me because he is almost like the unsung hero. No one talks about him. He is not in the headlines but he keeps delivering game after game. He gets few wickets. He bowls key overs and it's just brilliant to see," Smith told Cricket.com.

RELATED STORIES

Harshal, who was the Purple Cap holder last season for his incredible tally of 32 wickets – the join-most in a single edition of the IPL – has started off this season brilliantly, picking up four wickets in RCB's first three games. Although his figures of 1/36 came in a losing cause, Harshal bowled magnificently to finish with a miserly 2/18 against Kolkata Knight Riders and grabbed 1/18 from four overs against RR while bowling against the likes of big hitting batters Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2022 rcb graeme smith harshal patel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP