'Great question. I don't have an answer yet': Samson's bizarre interview after shocking 59-all out vs RCB angers fans

It was a shocking batting collapse from the Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday afternoon, as the side was bowled out on merely 59, conceding a 112-run defeat in Jaipur. Chasing a 172-run target on their home turf, the Royals were blown away by RCB's blistering pace bowling performance early in the innings, as Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell picked three opening wickets within the first 10 deliveries of the innings. The RR eventually lost five wickets in the Powerplay and failed to recover from the disastrous start. Sanju Samson(IPL)

And it seemed Sanju Samson was also stunned by his side's disappointing batting collapse, as he was at a seeming loss of words in the post-match interview. While Samson stated that the side's approach was to capitalize on the Powerplay and that it failed, the RR skipper insisted that the loss will be a tough pill to swallow.

“I think our top three were scoring a lot of runs, we go hard in the powerplay but it didn’t come out today. It's too soon to analyze or dissect the game. You need to go hard in the powerplay knowing the ball was getting slower and older, that’s the way me, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and Jos (Buttler) have played throughout,” Samson said.

“Credit to the RCB bowlers for their energy and intensity. I think this was a target that could have gone to the wire, I expected a tight match if we had a decent powerplay.”

The Royals had made a strong start to the season, winning four of their first five games; however, the side has faced significant inconsistency since, losing six of their next eight. When Samson was asked to pin-point the reason behind such a stunning downfall in the season, the Royals captain bluntly stated that he had no answer.

“That's a great question. I was just thinking seeing the batting collapse where we went wrong? I don't think I have an answer to that yet,” Samson said.

Samson's response didn't sit well with the fans, who expressed criticism over the captain's seeming loss of words:

While the playoff qualification scenario is now tricky for the Royals with the side needing to win its final remaining game – as well as depend on favourable results in other matces – Samson looked positive for a turnaround. “We all know the nature of the IPL, we’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage. We have to keep strong, take a day off and think about the game in Dharamshala,” Samson said.

