'Great success for Pakistan': PCB chief Najam Sethi drops bombshell statement about IPL, says 'PSL has better...'

PSL 2023 finished with much fanfare on Saturday as Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by one run to win their second title, in Lahore. Chasing a target of 201 runs, the Sultans were restricted to 199/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century by Rilee Rossouw. Meanwhile, Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi was in hot form and bagged four wickets, with Rashid Khan scalping two dismissals.

Najam Sethi, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board's management committee, speaks during a press conference in Lahore.(AP)

Initially, Lahore posted 200/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Abdullah Shafique and an unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 15 balls by Shaheen. Meanwhile, Usama Mir bagged three wickets for Multan. The match was an epic thriller and drew curtains to a nerve-wracking PSL season. The final was so intense that cricket fans around the world were left wanting for more. But even though the PSL is over, IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31, and fans will once again be treated to some special T20 extravaganza.

IPL has long been touted as the best T20 franchise league in the world, with some of the best cricketers plying their trade in India. But PCB chairman Najam Sethi had a different opinion and made a stunning statement that PSL has overtaken IPL in terms of digital rating.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the final, Sethi said, "Let’s talk about digital. PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have a 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting a rating of more than 11. So, it would be 18 or 20, when it completes."

"Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan", he further added.

Sethi's comments could surely create some controversy among Indian and Pakistan cricket fans. It would be interesting to see if a former Indian cricketer would respond to Sethi's statement. With IPL 2023 set to start from March 31, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

