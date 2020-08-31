‘Great to see Shami speed to the ball:’ Jonty Rhodes on Kings XI Punjab seniors setting an example

cricket

Jonty Rhodes, the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab, is hoping for the franchise’s senior players such as Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair and KL Rahul to lead from the front and set an example for their younger teammates. Rhodes, who along with Andy Flower and Wasim Jaffer, forms part of KXIP’s coaching set-up, led by Anil Kumble, weighed in on Shami’s preparations in particular ahead of the IPL 2020 starting September 19, saying the India pacer, with his fitness, is showing the youngsters how it’s done.

“From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead that because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders. But it’s guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles,” Rhodes said in a video posted by Kings XI Punjab on Twitter.

“If they are setting high standards, then young players, it’s easier for them to follow. So it’s great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he’s still got something left in the tank.”

Rhodes was not part of the IPL in any capacity in the previous two seasons, so for the former South Africa cricketer, the 2020 edition promises to be a fresh start. KXIP, like all IPL teams, finished their six-day quarantine and hit the straps by undergoing their first practice session on Thursday. And Rhodes for one, couldn’t be happier to set the ball rolling.

“I must confess. Being away from home was a big concern, having spent the last five months in lockdown in South Africa. But the biggest hurdle I had to overcome were these first six days here,” Rhodes said. “Obviously, as part of the coaching staff, we have to manage the players; they’ve also had a long lockdown period and even though few of the guys had been practicing in the nets, there’s no match practice or match in their system.”