IPL 2020: ‘He needs to bat up the order’ - Aakash Chopra on how Dinesh Karthik can stake a claim in 2021 T20 World Cup squad

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 12:21 IST

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik needs to bat up the order if he wants to stake a claim in India’s 2021 World Cup squad. Karthik will lead KKR as captain in the UAE this year as well when Indian Premier League kicks off next month, and Chopra feels he needs to play at least two good IPLs to make an international return.

On being asked by a fan if Karthik can make it to the 2021 World Cup squad, Chopra, in a video uploaded on his official Facebook page, said: “I feel what you are saying is correct. He can definitely come back. But whether he will be able to do so?” (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“First thing is he should bat up the order for KKR. Because he bats too low down the order and when you bat so low, then your turn doesn’t come. So he has to bat up the order so that he can make a lot of runs,” he added.

“Otherwise if he bats at No.5 even when he is the captain of an IPL team, he will not have that many runs so that he can stake a claim,” he further said.

“Yes, he does well as a keeper. But don’t forget that at the moment the Indian team has KL Rahul as well apart from Rishabh Pant. So, if Dinesh Karthik wants to get a spot in the Indian team for the 2021 World Cup, then he will have to play two good IPLs,” Chopra further added.

“And in my opinion he will have to somehow manage to bat at No.4 in which case he can come in the team, there is no doubt about it,” the batsman said.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will begin from September 19th and KKR will look to win their third title. The final will be played on November 10th.