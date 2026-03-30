Ajinkya Rahane fumes after big-money buy Cameron Green isn’t cleared to bowl; Cricket Australia reacts to the storm

So, it's now clear as day that Cricket Australia has asked Cameron Green not to bowl, at least in the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Green, for whom Kolkata Knight Riders spent ₹25.20 crore, didn't bowl at all in their defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night. Cameron Green didn't do much with the bat either. (AP)

Post the defeat, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane couldn't hide his disappointment that he didn't have Green's bowling services at his disposal. When asked why the Aussie all-rounder didn't bowl, Rahane didn't beat around the bush at the post-match presentation and said: "Ask Cricket Australia."

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He went on: "I think when hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, the combination will be slightly different. At the moment, we have to see the balance and who can bowl well for us. Batting-wise, as I said, we batted really well, but finding that balance with the ball is really important. So, hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon, [and] then we can find out whether the combination will be okay."

Cricket Australia has now reacted to the storm that Green not bowling has created. Turns out Green is carrying a lower-back injury from the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson said.

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time.

“KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information,” the spokesperson added.

Two other Aussie pacers Mitchell Starc of Delhi Capitals and Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also been asked by Cricket Australia not to bowl as they are still recovering from their injuries. But they are out-and-out bowlers, so they are likely to miss the first few games for their teams. Hazlewood didn’t play in RCB’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

But Cricket Australia is right in its own way. They are prioritising international cricket. In 2026-27, they are playing many Test matches, including a five-game rubber against India in India, and they are well within their rights to protect their players.

The IPL teams are also right to show their frustrations. What makes Green's situation unique from that of Starc and Hazlewood is that the franchises were in the know about their bowlers' recoveries right from the start. Green's injury is relatively new, and there probably was no clarity until a few days back.

KKR fans and Rahane would have been okay if Green had scored some serious runs but all he scored was 18 on a belter of a pitch in Mumbai. And then the team lost.