Grow up Starc: Ex-India all-rounder lashes out at AUS pacer for mentioning Deepti in verbal spat with Buttler

Former Indian all-rounder Hemang Badani has slammed Mitchell Starc after the Australian pacer's unique warning to England batter Jos Buttler reignited the non-striker run out debate in the cricketing spectrum. Spearheading the potent bowling attack of the Aaron Finch-led side in the rain-marred contest on Friday, Starc threatened to run out the England captain at the non-striker's end during the third and final T20I of the bilateral series at the Manuka Oval.

The controversial incident happened in the fifth over of England's innings. After collecting the ball, Starc issued a warning to Buttler, who was at the non-striker's end. Interestingly, Starc opted to give Indian all-rounder Deepti a special mention during his verbal spat with the Englishman. "I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early," stump mic caught Starc saying.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not Deepti but...’ - Mitchell Starc's words to Jos Buttler starts fiery exchange, sparks non-striker run out debate

At a time when the video of the incident has garnered the attention of netizens on social media, former Indian cricketer Badani has hit back at Starc for his noteworthy remark. "Grow up Starc. That’s really poor from you. What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game. If you only want to warn the non striker and not get him out that’s fine and your decision to make but you bringing Deepti into this isn’t what the cricket world expects of you," Badani said in his tweet.

Talking about the match, constant rain breaks denied England a series whitewash in Australia as the third and final T20I was abandoned on Friday. Speaking to Press Association, Australian skipper Finch shared his views about the controversial dismissal where batters are run out for backing up at the at the non-strikers' end.

"I think if guys get a warning, then it's fair game after that. That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they're gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan, personally," Finch said.

