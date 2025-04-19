GT coach Ashish Nehra asks DC batter Abishek Porel to end nets session abruptly; Axar Patel can't stop laughing

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra is no stranger to taking a mickey out of his teammates. He was known for his dry sense of humour during his playing days. Despite having no connection to social media, 'Ashu paa', popularly known among colleagues and juniors, continues to rule the internet. Before the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Nehra was at his best in front of old teammates Munaf Patel and Hemang Badani, who are now part of the DC support staff. GT head coach Ashish Nehra

While having fun with peers and former teammates is everyday affair for Nehra, the former India pacer took everyone by surprise when he asked DC wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel to come out of the nets. Porel was batting in the nets when Nehra having a chat with DC head coach Badani and bowling coach Munaf.

The GT headcoach suddenly noticed Porel batting and the nets and yelled: "Ye Abishek Porel hai na? Aja bhai last ball. (This is Abhishek Porel, right? Come out, this is your last ball) Done! Time up. Well done, good shot, now come out."

An opposition coach asking you to come out of the nets during a practice session is not an everyday affair but with Nehera in the park, anything is possible. Porel's expression was not captured but Nehra's antics left DC captain Axar Patel, Badani and Munaf in splits.

"He will run both the nets," said Badani. "Do one thing, you run our nets too, Axar said while cracking up.

DC shared the video on their official social media handle hours before their match against GT.

At the start of the video, Nehra also said that despite being opponents in the IPL, he and Munaf belong to the same team. Notably, Nehra and Munaf played crucial roles in India's World Cup-winning run in 2011.

The Capitals sit pretty at the top with 10 points from six games, while the Titans trail close behind with eight from as many outings.

Confidence in the Delhi camp would be soaring after their dramatic Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals, another heist scripted under pressure with Mitchell Starc at the heart of it.

His battle with Gujarat Titans' top order, led by skipper Shubman Gill, the consistent Sai Sudharsan, and Ashes rival Jos Buttler, could prove pivotal.

So far, the trio has carried the bulk of the batting load, with at least one of them notching a half-century in every match.

The GT middle order, largely untested, faltered when finally called upon against Lucknow Super Giants, resulting in a defeat. If Delhi can crack that top-order code early, the ripple effect could tilt the contest in their favour.