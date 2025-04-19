IPL 2025, GT vs DC Live Score: Straight shootout for top of the table as Gujarat Titans host Delhi Capitals

GT vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have started the IPL 2025 season by really racking up the wins in the early part of the tournament, putting themselves in a great position to go ahead and qualify for the playoffs. But there is a long way left to go yet in this year’s edition of the IPL, and as these two teams meet in a table-topping clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the hunger to be in pole position will be key....Read More

Gujarat Titans have had a long week off, last having played in the previous Saturday day game. It has been a long and restful period for GT after their loss in Lucknow, but this will conversely be DC’s third game in the same time frame. DC have been involved in a couple of tense encounters at their home ground, falling short against MI before pulling off a clutch win against RR in the super over to go back to the top of the table. This match comes at the end of a taxing week for the team from the nation’s capital, and it might just be about whether they have enough in the tank to maintain their advantage today.

For GT, their previous match turned out to be a disappointment, as they failed to capitalise on a strong opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, ultimately not having enough runs on the board to concern LSG’s powerful batting. GT are a very solid all-round unit with elite talent in multiple positions, but the questions lie in their ability to add just a little bit of extra zing into their performances. Can Sai Sudharsan find a power stroke that will make him a consistent threat to accelerate through the middle overs? Can Jos Buttler find it in himself to attack from the start of the innings even if the batting after him looks a little thin?

GT’s bowling has enough quality to carry them to strong performances in most games, but they have another stiff challenge against a well-oiled and aggressive DC unit. To add to this the scintillating form DC’s bowlers are in — Mitchell Starc providing one of his best IPL performances late against RR and Kuldeep Yadav on his way towards an all-time-great IPL season — GT will need to be near-perfect in terms of their approach to this game.

With five wins in their first six games, the pressure is off DC for the time being. They would like to be top of the league stage, of course, but they have earned the freedom to persist with a heavily struggling Jake Fraser-McGurk, or to let their young talent like Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, and Ashutosh Sharma show off their skills. If there is any change DC could consider, it might be the inclusion of T Natarajan, a 10 crore+ auction buy who hasn’t gotten a look in, and could relieve the tired legs in their experienced but aged pace unit.

GT’s ambition in this match will be to dig out a win, and on the back of their superior net run-rate, re-establish themselves at top spot in the IPL table. Delhi, meanwhile, will know that a four-point gap over their closest rivals will mean that they are all but already through to the playoffs, although nothing is that certain in the IPL. What is for certain is that these are two top-quality IPL teams clicking at the moment, and if they continue to string big wins together, it is difficult to see how they can be stopped.