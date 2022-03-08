GT IPL 2022 Schedule: Gujarat Titans complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Newcomers Gujarat Titans will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. GT will be led by new skipper Hardik Pandya, who would look to go up 1-0 early in the tournament against his mater KL Rahul, the captain of LSG.

GT are a part of Group B and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings twice. They will also play their Group A counterparts Lucknow Super Giants twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 8: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 30: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 3: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 6: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST