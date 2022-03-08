GT IPL 2022 Schedule: Gujarat Titans complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know
- GT IPL Schedule 2022: Gujarat Titans, which will be captained by Hardik Pandya will begin their tournament against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28. Here is all you need to know about GT's complete fixtures list, match timings, venues, and dates for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
Newcomers Gujarat Titans will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. GT will be led by new skipper Hardik Pandya, who would look to go up 1-0 early in the tournament against his mater KL Rahul, the captain of LSG.
GT are a part of Group B and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings twice. They will also play their Group A counterparts Lucknow Super Giants twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.
Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:
Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 2, April 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST
Match 3, April 8: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 4, April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 5, April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 6, April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST
Match 7, April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 8, April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 9, April 30: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 10, May 3: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 11, May 6: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST
Match 13, May 15: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 14, May 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST