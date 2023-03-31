GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Mentor MS Dhoni vs mentee Hardik Pandya headlines blockbuster season opener in Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score: A year after Hardik Pandya led debutants Gujarat Titans to IPL title glory with his youthful leadership template, the young leader and a possible future India skipper, is all set to meet his mentore MS Dhoni when the defending champions host four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But that one that will take centre stage and probably will remain the cynosure throughout the next 24 hours will be the use of Impact Player rule with both teams fretting over injury list and player availability. GT have had the edge over CSK in both their matches last season. Will the Hardik-led side continue their streak or will Dhoni dampen the start of GT's title-defense run?