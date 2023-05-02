GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma defends 12 in final over, Delhi beat Gujarat by 5 runs

IPL 2023 GT vs DC Highlights: Ishant Sharma used his experience to defend 12 runs in the final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs to keep themselves alive in IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Chasing 131, Gujarat looked well on course towards a win when Rahul Tewatia smoked Anrich Nortje for a hattrick of sixes in the penultimate over. However, he failed to do the same against Ishant and was caught by Rilee Rossouw for 20(7) inside the 30-yard-circle as Gujarat added 125/6 on the board before running out of deliveries. Delhi Capitals started the 130-run defence on a strong note and reduced Gujarat to 32/4 in the seventh over. Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar then added 62 runs for the fifth wicket but it came at an extremely slow rate. Manhor was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for 26(33) while Hardik returned unbeaten on 59(53). Earlier, Mohammed Shami rocked the Delhi top order, who lost half their side in the first five overs. Shami scalped four wickets and gave just 11 runs in his full quota. Axar Patel and Aman Khan then showed some resistance and added 50 runs for the sixth wicket before Mohit Sharma packed Axar for 27(30). Aman remained firm at the other end and stitched another 50-run stand with Ripal Patel, during which he also completed his half-century. Ripal was dismissed in the final over for 23(13). Catch the Highlights of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: