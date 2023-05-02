GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma defends 12 in final over, Delhi beat Gujarat by 5 runs
GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (130/8) beat Gujarat Titans (125/6) by 5 runs in Ahmedabad
IPL 2023 GT vs DC Highlights: Ishant Sharma used his experience to defend 12 runs in the final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs to keep themselves alive in IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Chasing 131, Gujarat looked well on course towards a win when Rahul Tewatia smoked Anrich Nortje for a hattrick of sixes in the penultimate over. However, he failed to do the same against Ishant and was caught by Rilee Rossouw for 20(7) inside the 30-yard-circle as Gujarat added 125/6 on the board before running out of deliveries. Delhi Capitals started the 130-run defence on a strong note and reduced Gujarat to 32/4 in the seventh over. Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar then added 62 runs for the fifth wicket but it came at an extremely slow rate. Manhor was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for 26(33) while Hardik returned unbeaten on 59(53). Earlier, Mohammed Shami rocked the Delhi top order, who lost half their side in the first five overs. Shami scalped four wickets and gave just 11 runs in his full quota. Axar Patel and Aman Khan then showed some resistance and added 50 runs for the sixth wicket before Mohit Sharma packed Axar for 27(30). Aman remained firm at the other end and stitched another 50-run stand with Ripal Patel, during which he also completed his half-century. Ripal was dismissed in the final over for 23(13). Catch the Highlights of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals:
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 02 May 2023 11:10 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win by 5 runs
Ishant Sharma comes to bowl the final over and concedes a double in the first ball. The second ball is hit for a single by Hardik. The third delivery is a dot, before Ishan gets the wicket for Tewatia in the fourth ball. He is caught by Rossouw for 20(7).
Rashid joins the chase as GT need 9 in the final two balls but they can only manage 125/6 in 20 overs and lose the contest by 5 runs.
Ishant Sharma's brilliant final over keep Delhi Capitals alive in IPL 2023.
Tue, 02 May 2023 11:00 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Tewatia steals limelight
Anrich Nortje comes to bowl the penultimate over with 33 required in 12 balls.
He starts with a dot against Hardik Pandya, who then manages three runs in the next two balls.
Rahul Tewatia then crashes the party and dispatches Anrich Nortje for back-to-back sixes.
Tewatia finishes the over with another six.
21 runs come off the over as GT reach 119-5 in 19 overs. They now need 12 runs in 6 balls.
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:53 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Need 33 runs in 12 balls
A brilliant over by Khaleel Ahmed, although he failed to nail his yorkers but conceded just four runs. GT: 98/5 (18 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:48 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
Khaleel Ahmed is reintroduced in the attack and he strikes in the first ball. Abhinav Manohar, who was looking for big hits, mistimes his shot and is caught at long-on fence by Aman Khan for 26(33).
Rahul Tewatia walks in to bat. GT: 94/5 in 17.1 overs
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:44 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik slams 50
Hardik Pandya hits a full delivery by Kuldeep Yadav towards long-on and brings up his half-century. He reaches the milestone in 44 balls.
Five runs come off it as GT reach 94/4 in 17 overs. They need 37 runs in 18 balls
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:41 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Nortje reintroduced
Anrich Nortje is back into the attack and he is whacked for a cracking four by Hardik Pandya.
10 runs come off the over as GT reach 89/4 in 16 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:36 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik hits another four
Axar Patel comes to bowl the 15th over and he starts with a dot against Hardik Pandya, who then cuts him for a four in the next ball.
Eight runs come off the over as GT reach 79/4 (15 overs).
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:30 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Finally a boundary
Khaleel Ahmed is reintroduced in the attack and he concedes three singles in the first four balls, before Pandya gently pushes the ball towards the fine leg region for a boundary. He then ends the over with a single as eight runs come off the over. GT: 71/4 (14 overs). They need 60 runs in 36 balls
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:25 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Axar keeps it economical
Axar Patel comes to bowl his third over as just four singles come off it. GT reach 63/4 in 13 overs. They need 68 runs in 42 balls
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:22 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Boundaries dry up
Boundaries dry up as Kuldeep Yadav concedes four runs in his over. GT reach 59/4 in 12 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:18 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on strike rotation
Abhinav Manohar and Hardik Pandya focus on strike rotation as six runs come off the over bowled by Ishant. GT: 55/4 (11 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:12 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Axar Patel drops it short and Abhinav Manohar smashes it for a six over the mid-wicket region. Axar then bowls a wide, before Manohar rotates the strike in the third ball.
Hardik then completes a double in the fourth ball and the final two deliveries end in dots. GT: 49/4 (10 overs) | need 82 runs in 60 balls
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:10 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Another economical over
Another economical over as Kuldeep Yadav concedes four singles in his over. GT: 39/4 (9 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:06 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Axar Patel joins the attack
Axar Patel joins the attack and starts with a tight over, which results in a couple of singles. GT: 35/4 (8 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:03 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Miller falls for 0
The wickets keep tumbling as Kuldeep Yadav cleans up David Miller for 0(3). Miller shuffles and attempts a scoop but fails to get any bat on it as the ball knocks the stumps. GT: 33/4 (7 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:57 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar departs
Ishant Sharma comes into the attack and he is hit for a bounday by Vijay Shankar. However, the pacer cleans up the batter in his final delivery as he bowls a knuckle ball, which knocks the stumps as Shankar tries to play it across the line but gets nothing on it. He falls for 6(9).
Anrich Nortje is then hit for a boundary by Hardik Pandya in the next over as five runs come off his over. GT: 31/3 (6 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:42 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill departs cheaply
Anrich Nortje comes into the attack and strikes in his first ball. Bowls it full, offers width as Shubman Gill goes for the drive but ends up handing a low catch to substitute fielder Yash Dhull. He falls for 6(7) as Vijay Shankar walks in the middle. GT: 18/2 (3.1 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:40 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik goes bang bang bang
After bowling a maiden over, Khaleel Ahmed is being hit all around the park by Hardik Pandya. The Gujarat skipper hits him for a boundary towards mid-wicket, then towards long-on, before cutting him for another boundary towards the third man region.
12 runs come off the over as GT reach 18/1 (3 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:35 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill opens his account
Ishant Sharma comes to bowl the next over and after bowling four dots, Shubman Gill gets off the mark with a double. He then hits the ball square of the wicket for a boundary. GT: 6/1 (2 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:30 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Just the start Delhi Capitals wanted
Khaleel Ahmed leads the attack for Delhi Capitals as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill start the 131 chase.
Just the start Delhi Capitals wanted as Khaleel Ahmed packs Wriddhiman Saha for 0 and bowls a maiden over.
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:26 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Substitutes
Both the teams introduce their respective Impact Substitutes. Shubman Gill comes in for GT, he replaces Mohit Sharma. Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Priyam Garg for Delhi Capitals.
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:10 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: DC post 130/8 in 20 overs
Mohit Sharma bowls an excellent final over as three runs and a wicket come off it. Ripal Patel is the final batter to depart and he chips in with 13-ball 23.
DC post 130/8 in 20 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:06 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT
Rashid Khan comes to bowl the penultimate over and he is welcomed with a SIX by Ripal Patel.
The spinner then removes Aman Khan later in the over after he mistimes his shot and is caught by Abhinav Manohar at deep. The batter falls for 51(44). DC: 127/7 (19 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:59 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Aman Khan slams 50
Mohit Sharma continues from the other end and he is struck for a six by Aman Khan, who also completes his half-century with a maximum. 12 runs come off the over as DC reach 119/6 in 18 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:55 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Good over for Delhi
Ripal Patel hits Josh Little for two boundaries, while Aman Khan also manages to score one as 16 runs come off the over. DC: 107-6 (17 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:47 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Aman Khan shows some intent
Noor Ahmad keeps things tight and concedes five runs in his final over.
Aman Khan then gets a boundary and a maximum against Mohit Sharma in the 16th over as DC move to 91/6.
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:38 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL: Mohit Sharma piles more miseries on DC
Mohit Sharma piles more miseries on Delhi Capitals as Axar Patel falls for 27(30). He attempts a lofted drive but doesn't get the desired timing as the ball is safely pouched by Rashid Khan at long-off.
Ripal Patel joins the proceedings. DC: 73-6 (14 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:30 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Axar hits a 4
Noor offers some flight and bowls it full as Axar drives it wide of the long-off fielder for a boundary. Seven runs come off the over. DC: 68/5 (13 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:29 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Economical by Rashid
After being hit for a six each in his previous two overs, Rashid Khan doesn't concede a single boundary and gives just three runs in his over. DC: 61-5 (12 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:25 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Another tight over
Another tight over by Noor Ahmed as four runs come off his over. DC: 58-5 (11 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:22 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Rashid Khan comes to bowl his second over and this time Axar Patel targets the spinner and dispatches him for a six straight over the bowler's head. David Miller chases it but he won't be able to stop the ball from reaching the fence.
10 runs come off the over. DC: 54-5 (10 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:16 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: GT keep it tight
Noor Ahmad comes into the attack and he starts with a tight over, which include three singles and one extra in the form of wide. DC reach 44/5 in 9 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:11 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Some relief for DC
Rashid Khan comes into the attack and he is blown for an 81m SIX by Aman Khan. Some relief for Delhi as they reach 40/5 in 8 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:07 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami completes his quota
Shami completes his quota and he is driven for a four by Axar Patel in his final over. DC reach 32/5 after 7 overs. Shami concedes 11 runs and scalps four wickets in his full quota.
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:03 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Aman Khan finishes the powerplay with a boundary against Josh Little as DC accumulate 28-5 in six overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:58 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami is on fire
Joshua Little comes into the attack and he starts with a six-run over.
Mohammed Shami then provides Gujarat with another breakthrough in his next over as Wriddhiman Saha completes a spectacular catch diving to his right. Manish Pandey returns for 1(4).
Delhi's in-form batter Axar Patel makes his way in the middle.
Shami goes on to add one more wicket to his tally in the final ball of the over. Priyam Garg is now caught-behind for 10(14). DC: 23/5 (5 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:48 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami strikes again
Mohammed Shami strikes again in his second over. Bangs it at length, slight movement away from Rossouw and the ball takes an outside edge before settling in Wriddhiman Saha's gloves. He falls for 8(6). DC: 16-3 (3 overs)
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:47 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Warner departs too
Hardik Pandya will share the new ball with Shami and he starts with a dot against Priyam Garg. There is a mix-up between Priyam and Warner in the second ball as the former tries to run a single after knocking the ball straight towards Rashid Khan inside the 30-yard-circle. Rashid collects the ball and runs towards the non-striker's end and dislodges the bails, while Warner is still halfway down his line. He returns for 2(2).
Rilee Rossouw is the new batter in and he finishes the over with back-to-back boundaries as DC reach 15-2 in 2 overs.
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:37 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Perfect start
Mohammed Shami provides Gujarat Titans with a perfect start as he removes Delhi opener Phil Salt in the first ball. The batter drives it straight to David Miller at short cover, who makes no mistake.
Priyam Garg joins skipper David Warner in the middle as the pair add 5 runs in the first over. DC: 5/1
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:07 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:01 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals wins toss
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner wins toss, opts to bat.
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:54 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Fingers crossed
“We might get a little bit of rain, that is only the bad thing but at this moment things are dry and fine. ” - Nick Knight during pitch report
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:17 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL: What happened the last time the two met
The last time when the two sides met, Gujarat Titans secured a six-wicket win. Batting first Delhi managed to add 162/8 on the board. However, it was not enough in front of Sai Sudharsan, who scored a match-winning 62* off 48 balls. David Miller also chipped in with a crucial 16-ball 31*.
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:55 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Another star from GT camp
Another player, who has emerged to be a key addition in the GT camp is Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad. He has so far scalped eight wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.33.
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:38 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: ‘3D’ impact
Gujarat Titans will be happy with the way Vijay Shankar has made his presence felt in this season. The ‘3D player' scored a blistering 24-ball 51 to bail his side from a tricky situation and helped them complete the 180-run chase with 13 balls to spare.
Shankar has so far amassed 199 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 165.83. He has scored two half-centuries, both came against KKR.
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:05 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: One man who has done his job
The season has belonged to the forgotten veterans, who have made their presence felt in all the matches they've been a part of. Ishan Sharma falls under the same category and has done his job in the three games he has been part of.
The pacer has scalped four wickets in three matches and has maintained an economy of under 7 in the 10 overs he has bowled so far.
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:01 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals miscalculation
One area where Delhi miscalculated and it probably cost them the match against SRH was keeping in-form Axar Patel too late in the dugout. Delhi skipper David Warner will look to take some lesson from the previous outing and promote him slightly higher in the order maybe number five if not higher.
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:49 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Silver lining
Delhi did lose their previous fixture against SRH, but they did have a few positives to draw from it. No one was Mitchell Marsh's form. The Aussie finally produced an all-round show and gave Delhi a brilliant chance to eke a positive result, which they failed to do.
Phil Salt too showed good intent at the top of the innings and scored 35-ball 59, and the management will hope for a similar outing from the wicketkeeper-batter.
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:38 PM
GT vs DC Live Score: Delhi find themselves in unwanted situation
Delhi Capitals have been the most inconsistent side in the tournament and they now find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight matches.
They will probably need to win all of their remaining fixtures to give them a slender chance of making it to the play-offs but considering the way they have turned up this season, it looks highly unlikely.
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:26 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals probable XI
Openers: David Warner (capt), Phil Salt (wk)
Top and middle-order: Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Priyam Garg
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel
Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav
Pacers: Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Complete squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:10 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans probable XI
Openers: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill
Top and middle-order: Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia
All-rounder: Hardik Pandya (capt)
Spinners: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Complete squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:53 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 07:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.