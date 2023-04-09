GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: After crushing RCB, Kolkata look for a repeat against Gujarat Titans
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow the LIVE score and latest update from the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Live Score: Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to extend their winning run in IPL 2023 when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Gujarat have won both the matches they've played so far. KKR, on the other hand, will also eye back-to-back wins but going by the squad assembled, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans emerge as clear favourites. Gujarat are currently placed third on the table, while Kolkata are placed sixth. Catch the LIVE updates of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders:
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 12:38 PM
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Well balanced
While Gujarat boast of a star-studded batting line-up, their bowling appears to be equally strong on the papers.
Mohammed Shami spearheads the attack with the new ball and Rashid Khan's introduction in the middle overs make them a strong bowling force as well.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 12:19 PM
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Who is Sai Sudarshan
Sai Sudarshan has just made seven first-class game appearances so far, in which he has scored two centuries with his highest score being 179.
The IPL provides a perfect platform for the Tamil Nadu batter to showcase his talent in the shortest format.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:59 AM
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Match winners from Gujarat camp
If we look at Gujarat's campaign so far, it was Shubman Gill in the first match and then Sai Sudarshan emerged as the hero in the second encounter.
Gill had scored 36-ball 63 in the season opener, helping his side secure a thrilling five-wicket victory.
In the tie against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat found an unlikely hero in Sai Sudarshan, who accumulated 62 runs from 48 balls to guide his side home in 163-chase, which they completed with 11 balls to spare.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:43 AM
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened in their last match
Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore and produced an all-round performance to secure a huge 81-run win.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, secured a six-wicket win against Delhi Capitals.
Sun, 09 Apr 2023 11:09 AM
GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will start at 3:30 PM and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!