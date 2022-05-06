GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat aim to solidify their position at top as Pandya faces Rohit Sharma's Mumbai

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Live Score: GT will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face a struggling MI side in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday. While the Titans have won eight games out of ten, the side faced a crushing defeat to Punjab Kings in their last game and look to return to winning ways against a depleted MI side. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered their first win of the season after eight straight defeats when they beat Rajasthan Royals last week. The game will also see a reunion for Hardik Pandya, who will face Mumbai Indians for the first time since being released by the franchise ahead of the ongoing edition of the tournament.