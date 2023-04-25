GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Rohit-led Mumbai Indians in blockbuster clash

IPL 2023 GT vs MI Live Score: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Currently in fourth position in the standings, Hardik Pandya-led GT have registered eight points in six matches, with four wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, MI are seventh in the standings with six points in six matches, including three victories and three losses. A win will be crucial for both sides, and they will be aiming to tighten their challenge for the playoffs.