Home / Cricket / GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Hardik vs Rohit as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians for berth in final
Live

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Hardik vs Rohit as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians for berth in final

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:49 PM IST

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as the winner will face Chennai Super Kings in the final. In IPL 2023, both sides faced each other twice this season. In Match 35, GT won by 55 runs and Shubman Gill hogged the spotlight with a half-century. Meanwhile Noor Ahmad scalped three wickets for GT in that match. MI got their revenge in Match 57, defeating GT by 27 runs. The match also saw Suryakumar Yadav smack an unbeaten knock of 103 runs off 49 balls and Akash Madhwal took three wickets.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Hardik Pandya say?

    After GT's loss to CSK in Qualifier 1, Hardik said, "I don't think we need to look much into it. We have to play two days later, we have to play one more game to make sure we reach the final. Just focus on the things that we've done really well this season. It would be a really good sight to meet him on Sunday if we can win the next game."

  • May 26, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

    MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

  • May 26, 2023 02:29 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between GT and MI, straight from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl mumbai indians gujarat titans + 1 more

'You have nothing to worry about': MS Dhoni to Matheesha Pathirana's sister

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 02:43 PM IST

Matheesha Pathirana's sister Vishuka shared MS Dhoni's priceless words to her about her brother.

Vishuka Pathirana (Extreme Right) will never forget MS Dhoni's word about her brother. (Vishuka Pathirana/Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat face Mumbai for spot in final

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:49 PM IST

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

ICC announces prize money for India vs Australia WTC final winner and runners-up

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The India vs Australia WTC final winners will get a hefty some as prize money from ICC apart form the Test mace.

India will face Australia in the WTC final(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

'He hasn't lived up to even 1 percent of those expectations': Sehwag on GT star

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Virender Sehwag criticised a GT star and also feels that the player could be dropped for the do-or-die IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash vs MI.

IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag lashed out at a GT star.(Ishant)
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli's Instagram followers reaches stratospheric heights, creates record

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Virat Kohli is the third among athletes with the most Instagram followers behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli(AP)
ANI |

'Bharat or Kishan?': Shastri, Karthik pick India's wicketkeeper for WTC final

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 11:37 AM IST

Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik shared their respective solutions for India's wicketkeeper dilemma for the WTC final.

KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are India's wicketkeeper choices for the WTC final.
ByHT Sports Desk

BCCI unveils India's new training kit for WTC final, jersey to be launched soon

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Kickstarting India's first training session ahead of the WTC final, BCCI posted photographs of the support staff and cricketers wearing the new training kit.

Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav sport India's new training kit
ByHT Sports Desk

'Gavaskar sir told him, give yourself 10 balls. But Sanju said...': Sreesanth

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:16 PM IST

The former India bowler made a big revelation on Sanju Samson, following Rajasthan Royals' inconsistent IPL 2023 campaign.

Sanju Samson(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

No Rohit, Kohli, Shami for Afghanistan series, Pandya likely to lead India

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 09:47 AM IST

The selectors are likely to name a second-string Indian squad with Hardik Pandya as the captain for the home series against Afghanistan.

India's Kuldeep Yadav along with Captain Rohit Sharma and Virast Kohli celebrate(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Hardik's batting position to be changed: GT’s likely XI vs MI for Qualifier 2

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Defending champions Gujarat Titans would want a better show from their captain Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill plays a shot for GT.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Inglis to return home after 1st Test, Peirson added to Australia's Ashes squad

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 08:47 AM IST

The Queensland gloveman will meet up with the team in London ahead of the second Test at Lord's from June 28 at which point Inglis will return to Perth.

Jimmy Peirson
AFP |

‘Don’t see that often': Manjrekar's ‘no variation’ claim on Akash Madhwal

cricket
Published on May 26, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar made an interesting remark on Akash Madhwal's bowling style after the pacer took a five-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants.

Akash Madhwal(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Harbhajan fires warning to Rohit and MI about ‘unplayable’ GT star

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh, an ex-Mumbai Indians captain, has fired a warning to Rohit Sharma and Co. about a GT star before the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ravi Bishnoi(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'If it was Dhoni and CSK…': Gavaskar says Rohit doesn't get credit for captaincy

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 09:47 AM IST

Ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator, Sunil Gavaskar gave MS Dhoni's example and stated that Rohit Sharma's captaincy doesn't get enough credit.

Gavaskar feels that Rohit is still an underrated captain(PTI-ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

GT yearn for a dash of Hardik's all-round brilliance

cricket
Updated on May 26, 2023 08:46 AM IST

The GT skipper hasn't bowled for four games now and it has hurt the defending champs.

Gujarat Titans player Hardik Pandya during a practice session(PTI)
ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out