IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs PBKS: Struggling Punjab Kings take on red-hot Gujarat Titans
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: With IPL play-offs qualification in sight, struggling Punjab Kings take on an upbeat Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Follow Live Score and updates of match number 48 - GT vs PBKS - from DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Score: Gujarat Titans have proven themselves as the team to beat. Give them a score and a situation, and Gujarat will out of it without a scratch - that is what they have shown throughout this ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). And hence, they have managed to win eight of their nine games this season and a sixth consecutive win on the trot today will make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, for Punjab Kings, who had declared themselves as a batting powerhouse, have lost four of their nine games owing to their boom or bust strategy. Punjab now stand eighth in the table with eight points table and with the playoffs qualification slipping out of their hand, the Mayank Agarwal-side need to make amends. Can PBKS rise to the occasion and ward off Gujarat's lower-order magic or will the Titans once again slay the Kings to make the playoffs?
Tue, 03 May 2022 04:52 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Gujarat Titans in their last 5 games this season
vs RCB: won by 6 wickets (3 balls left)
vs SRH: won by 5 wickets (0 balls left)
vs KKR: won by 8 runs
vs CSK: won by 3 wickets (1 ball left)
vs RR: won by 37 runs
Tue, 03 May 2022 04:48 PM
GT vs PBKS Live Score: Here is the squad for the two teams…
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Tue, 03 May 2022 04:38 PM
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of match no. 48 of the 2022 IPL where Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for more updates!