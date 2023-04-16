GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: In rematch of last year’s final, Pandya-led Gujarat Titans face Samson’s Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Score: Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions GT are currently third in the league standings, with six points from four matches, packed with three wins and a defeat. The Hardik Pandya-led side began their campaign with a win against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, followed by another victory against Delhi Capitals. Then, they fell to a narrow three-wicket loss vs Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by bouncing back against Punjab Kings with a six-wicket victory. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up RR are on top of the table with six points in four games, including three wins and a defeat. Led by Sanju Samson, RR began their campaign with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a defeat vs PBKS. Responding to their defeat, RR have stitched together a two-match unbeaten run, defeating DC and CSK.