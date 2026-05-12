GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Titans host Sunrisers in the battle for top spot

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GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pat Cummins will be leading the SRH, while Shubman Gill will be in charge of the GT.

GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in Ahmedabad tonight with the IPL 2026 league table entering its pressure zone. Match 56 pits two sides on 14 points from 11 matches, with SRH second and GT third, according to the standings before the game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit above them, which gives this contest a direct top-of-the-table edge. SRH have produced one of the strongest mid-season surges of the tournament. Pat Cummins' side won only one of its first four games, then stitched together six wins in the next seven to force itself back into the top-two race. GT arrive with their own momentum after four straight wins under Shubman Gill, built on a repeatable top order and a bowling group that has found regular powerplay breakthroughs. GT have dominated this rivalry, winning five of the previous six completed meetings, while SRH are still chasing their first win over Gujarat in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a stronghold for GT in this matchup, with the home side winning all three previous meetings at the venue. ...Read More

SRH have produced one of the strongest mid-season surges of the tournament. Pat Cummins' side won only one of its first four games, then stitched together six wins in the next seven to force itself back into the top-two race. GT arrive with their own momentum after four straight wins under Shubman Gill, built on a repeatable top order and a bowling group that has found regular powerplay breakthroughs. GT have dominated this rivalry, winning five of the previous six completed meetings, while SRH are still chasing their first win over Gujarat in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a stronghold for GT in this matchup, with the home side winning all three previous meetings at the venue.