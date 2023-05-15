GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Gill, Shami, Mohit dominate as Gujarat Titans enter playoffs, Sunrisers knocked out

IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The win helped GT become the first team to qualify for playoffs, knocking out SRH. Chasing a target of 189 runs, SRH were restricted to 154/9 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 64 runs off 44 balls by Heinrich Klaasen. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were in fiery form for GT and scalped four wickets each respectively. Initially, GT reached 188/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a century by Shubman Gill. The GT opener smacked 101 runs off 58 balls, packed with 13 fours and one six. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan also played a key knock of 47 runs off 36 balls. including six fours and a six. For SRH's bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets.