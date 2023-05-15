GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Gill, Shami, Mohit dominate as Gujarat Titans enter playoffs, Sunrisers knocked out
- GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Follow highlights from Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The win helped GT become the first team to qualify for playoffs, knocking out SRH. Chasing a target of 189 runs, SRH were restricted to 154/9 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 64 runs off 44 balls by Heinrich Klaasen. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were in fiery form for GT and scalped four wickets each respectively. Initially, GT reached 188/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a century by Shubman Gill. The GT opener smacked 101 runs off 58 balls, packed with 13 fours and one six. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan also played a key knock of 47 runs off 36 balls. including six fours and a six. For SRH's bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets.
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:23 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: NO RUN! GT ENTER PLAYOFFS AND SRH ARE KNOCKED OUT!
A good delivery by Tewatia and Farooqi misses. No run.
GT WIN BY 34 RUNS! THEY QUALIFY FOR PLAYOFFS AND SRH ARE KNOCKED OUT!
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:19 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A length delivery by Mohit, on fourth stump. Bhuvneshwar gets an outside edge to deep point for a catch!
Bhuvneshwar c Rashid b Mohit 27 (26)
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:15 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT need 53 runs in 12 balls
A good delivery by Yash, outside off. Markande top edges his pull shot to square leg for a single.
SRH: 136/8 (18), Target: 189
SRH need 53 runs from 12 balls.
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:12 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! OVER COVER!
Yash pitches it up, and Bhuvneshwar smacks it over cover off the front foot for a four!
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:07 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! GONE!
An overpitched delivery by Shami, Klaasen tries to hammer it over long-off but it goes to the fielder for a catch!
Klaasen c Miller b Shami 64 (44)
SRH: 127/8 (16.5), Target: 189
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:00 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A quick delivery by Noor, and Bhuvneshwar misses. It hits his thigh pad and races to the fine leg boundary for a four!
Mon, 15 May 2023 10:56 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: No run, SRH 111/7 (15), Target 189
Back of a length delivery by Mohit, outside off. Bhuvneshwar defends it to point. No run.
SRH: 111/7 (15), Target: 189
Mon, 15 May 2023 10:53 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, SRH 104/7 (14), Target 189
A slow legbreak delivery by Rashid and Klaasen cuts it to deep point for a single. HALF-CENTURY FOR KLAASEN!
SRH: 104/7 (14), Target: 189
Mon, 15 May 2023 10:50 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! SRH GET PAST 100!
A length delivery by Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar hits it in the gap to the right of slip for a four!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, SRH 97/7 (13)
A full delivery by Noor, outside off. Klaasen drives it to long-off for a single.
SRH: 97/7 (13), Target: 189
Mon, 15 May 2023 10:41 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
Noor tosses it full, right in the slot. Klaasen tongs it on one knee for a huge six over midwicket! SHOT!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A good delivery by Mohit and Jansen gets a thick inside half to Hardik at deep mid-off for a catch!
Jansen c Hardik b Mohit 3 (6)
SRH: 59/7 (9), Target: 189
Mon, 15 May 2023 10:15 PM
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MOHIT STRIKES AGAIN!
A slow short length delivery by Mohit and Samad tries to pull, but can only get it straight to Mavi at mmidwicket for a catch!
Samad c Mavi b Mohit 4 (3)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A short delivery by Mohit, and Sanvir can only top edge it to third man for a catch!
Sanvir c Sudharsan b Mohit 7 (6)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! SHOT!
A full delivery by Rashid, Klaasen slams it inside-out over extra cover for a six! SHOT!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! SRH 35/4 (5), Target 189
A short of a length delivery by Shami, Sanvir clobbers it over mid-on for a smashing six!
SRH: 35/4 (5), Target: 189
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: No run
Short of a length delivery by Shami and Sanvir hits it to cover. No run.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! MARKRAM DEPARTS!
THIRD WICKET FOR SHAMI!
A length delivery by Shami, on off and middle. Markram gets a leading edge to Shanaka at cover point for a catch!
Markram c Shanaka b Shami 10 (10)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Yash, and Markram drives it off the front foot, and goes past mid-off for a four!
SRH: 28/3 (4), Target: 189
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Yash, and Klaasen hammers it through the covers for a four!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A short of a length delivery by Shami and Tripathi taps it to third man for a catch!
Tripathi c Tewatia b Shami 1 (2)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full outswinger by Dayal, and Abhishek gets an outside edge to the wicketkeeper for a catch!
Abhishek c Saha b Dayal 4 (5)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
In the fifth delivery, Shami sends a length delivery and Anmolpreet lofts it off the top edge to third man for a catch!
Anmolpreet c Rashid b Shami 5 (4)
SRH: 6/1 (0.5), Target: 189
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: The action resumes!
Anmolpreet and Abhishek to open SRH's chase and Shami will bowl the first over for GT.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT-OUT-RUN OUT-1-OUT-1! GT 188/9 (20)
An overpitched deilvery by Bhuveshwar, outside off. Gill hits it to Samad for a catch at extra cover!
Gill c Samad b Bhuvneshwar 101 (58)
THen Bhuvneshwar sends a full delivery, wide of off. Rashid outside edges it to Klaasen for a catch!
Rashid c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)
Then Noor misses and tries to get a single via byes, but Klaasen's throw goes to Bhuvneshwar for a run out!
Noor run out Klaasen/Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)
Then Shanaka gets a single off a short ball.
In the fifth ball, Bhuvneshwar sends a leg cutter and Shami gets caught by Jansen! FIVE-WICKET HAUL FOR BHUVNESHWAR!
Shami c Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)
Bhuvneshwar sends a legcutter to end the innings and Mohit misses, but steals a bye. One run.
GT: 188/9 (20)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 186/5 (19)
A low full toss by Natarajan and Gill hits it to deep midwicket for a single.
GT: 186/5 (19)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MAIDEN IPL CENTURY FOR GILL!
A short length delivery by Natarajan and Gill taps it to long-on for a single to get his first IPL ton!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A slow delivery by Farooqi, fill in length and Tewatia miscues it up in the air for a catch!
Tewatia c Jansen b Farooqi 3 (3)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A poor delivery by Bhuvneshwar, Gill clatters it between short third man and backward point for a four!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! BHUVNESHWAR REMOVES HARDIK!
A good deilvery by Bhuvneshwar, wide. Hardik tries to cut but can only guide it to backward point for a catch!
Hardik c Tripathi b Bhuvneshwar 8 (6)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Jansen, wide of off. Sudharsan guides it to backward point for a catch!
Sudharsan c Natarajan b Jansen 47 (36)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A full delivery by Abhishek, on leg stump. Gill pulls it over deep midwicket for a six!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MISTIMED BUT A FOUR!
A good delivery by Jansen and Sudharsan mistimes his pull shot, it goes to deep midwicket, where the fielder fumbles and it goes for a four!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Markande, outside off. Sudharsan clobbers it over the offside fielder for a four!
GT: 103/1 (10)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 89/1 (8)
A full delivery by Markande, and Gill guides it to wide of long-on for a single.
GT: 89/1 (8)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! FIFTY FOR GILL!
A length delivery by Markande, on off. Gill cuts it to backward point for a four and gets his fifty off 22 balls!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! GT 64/1 (5.5)
A full length delivery by Natarajan, outside off. Gill slams it straight for a dominating four!
GT: 64/1 (5.5)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: 4-4-4-4!
A length delivery by Farooqi, on middle and leg stump. Gill hits it wide of mid-on for a four, followed by a clip in front of square leg for another four!
Then he receives a full length ball, around off, and he slams it to point past Samad for a four, and then ends the over with a four to deep fine leg!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! GT 32/1 (3)
A full length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, around off. Sudharsan smacks it to long-on for a four!
GT: 32/1 (3)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, on middle. Gill whacks it to long off for a four!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full length delivery by Jansen, outside off. Sudharsan launches it over covers for a four!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, GT 5/1 (1)
A full length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, on middle. Sudharsan clips it to deep fine leg for a single.
GT: 5/1 (1)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! BIG WICKET IN THE THIRD DELIVERY ITSELF!
A length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, outside off. Saha edges this outswinging delivery to second slip for a catch!
Saha c Abhishek b Bhuvneshwar 0 (3)
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!
Saha and Gill will open for GT, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first over for SRH.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains have to say?
After winning the toss, SRH skipper Markram said, "We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips."
Meanwhile, GT captain Hardik said, "Yeah, it is a special inititiave to support cancer patients. We have played really good cricket. The standing in the table doesn't matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well. We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back."
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss time!
SRH captain Markram wins toss and opts to field vs GT.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss upcoming!
Toss is coming up and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player strategy
GT are likely to use Mohit as their Impact Player and swap him with Gill, depending on whether they bat or bowl first. Meanwhile, SRH will rely on Vivrant.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other twice, which was last season and their head-to-head record stands at 1-1.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami
Rashid is GT's highest wicket-taker and is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with 23 wickets in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Shami, GT's second-highest wicket-taker, is fourth in the Purple Cap race with 19 dismissals in 12 games.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions
GT are currently on top of the table with 16 points in 12 matches, packed with eight wins and four defeats. They are also a win away from confirming a playoff berth. Meanwhile, SRH are ninth with eight points in 11 games and it is a do-or-die clash for them.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: David Miller vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Miller's average vs Bhuvneshwar in all T20s is 85 and his strike rate is 184.79. He has only been dismissed once by the pacer. It will be an interesting battle today!
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Shubman Gill
Spotlight will be on Shubman. The GT opener averages 7.14 in 10 innings in Ahmedabad with 526 runs. He has also bagged three fifties and a century and a highscore of 126*, with a strike rate of 152.46.
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Brian Lara on SRH's batting
SRH head coach Lara lamented SRH's batting approach this season. He said, "The highest run-scorer, I don't think has crossed 300 runs for the tournament. That is not cutting it for a batting unit. You can piece partnerships together, that's the good thing about this game, it's such a short version of the game you get two or three partnerships. As you saw with Klaasen and Samad, you get some partnerships going there and then you know you can get a total. If it was a 50-over game, we'd be in dire straits, factoring with the way we've been batting."
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: GT assistant coach on the playoff race
Ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Aashish said, "At 16, we are quite safe, because of the way the table is this year. Usually we need about 16 to qualify, but the way the table has gone so far, even the bottom teams, who have been on 10 so far, will be on 14. Maybe the 4th team can be a team with 14 points qualifying through Net run rate, because it's been such a close contest."
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik
-
GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
