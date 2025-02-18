Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 18 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Gujarat Giants squad -
Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer
Mumbai Indians squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.