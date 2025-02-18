Explore
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
    Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 18, 2025 6:32 PM IST
    Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 18 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

    Gujarat Giants squad -
    Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer
    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
    Match 5 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

