Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MI vs GG on TV and online

Gujarat Giants (GG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season opener, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. Ashleigh Gardner will be captaining Gujarat, and Harmanpreet will skipper Mumbai. The second most expensive in the WPL 2023 auction, Aussie all-rounder Gardner cost GG ₹2 crore, after a mega-bidding war. Gujarat also boast Gardner's international teammate Beth Mooney, who was purchased for ₹2 crore. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana will hope to put in a good display, acquired by Gujarat for ₹75 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet was purchased by Mumbai for ₹1.8 crore and will be aiming to replicate her international captaincy. The limelight will be on England's Natalie Sciver, who will be expected to dominate. Meanwhile, India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is a big buy for Mumbai, costing ₹1.9 crore.

Before the season opener, the opening ceremony will take place. Bollywood superstars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform in the opening ceremony, which will also see musician AP Dhillon. Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan will sing the WPL official anthem.

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will take place on Saturday, March 4, 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will be broadcasted live on television in India through Sports18 network.

Where will the live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener be available in India?

In India, the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will live streamed on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates from https://www.facebook.com/hindustantimescricket.

