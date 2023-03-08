Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch GG vs RCB on TV, online

GG vs RCB, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to open their account in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), will vie for the first win when the two lock horns on Wednesday. Both the teams have already played two matches each, with Gujarat currently placed at the bottom of the five-team points table due to an inferior run-rate as compared to Bangalore. A win, however, will take them above Bangalore, who too have struggled on both front despite assembling a star-studded unit. Smriti Mandhana leads the Bangalore outfit, which also have Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Meghan Schutt among other big stars.

Gujarat, on the other hand, appear comparatively weaker on the paper but they too have some big names in their ranks. However, the main focus will be on their captain Beth Mooney's availability, who had sit out in the previous encounter after sustaining an injury in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. Apart from that the sudden removal of former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin from the squad also make them look a bit weak on the paper. Here is the live streaming details of GG vs RCB, WPL 2023:

When will GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match take place?

GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match will take place on Wednesday, March 8.

What time will GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match start?

GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match take place?

GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match broadcast live on television in India?

GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match be available in India?

The live streaming of GG vs RCB WPL 2023 match will be available on JioCinema. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

