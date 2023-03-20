Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch GG vs UPW cricket match on TV and online

Gujarat Giants face UP Warriorz in Match 17 of WPL 2023 on Monday, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are competing for the final playoff spot with UPW currently occupying third position with six points from six matches, and GG are bottom of the standings with four points from seven games. Both sides faced each other earlier in Match 3, where UPW won by three wickets in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Chasing a target of 170 runs, UPW reached 175/7 in 19.5 overs, with Grace Harris smacking an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 26 balls. Kiran Navgire also grabbed a crucial fifty for UPW. Meanwhile, Kim Garth bagged five wickets for GG. Initially, GG posted 169/6 in 20 overs, with Harleen Deol smacking 46 runs off 32 balls. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma were in good bowling form for UPW and took two wickets each.

When will the GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will take place on Monday, March 19, at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the broadcast of GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match be available on TV in India?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be broadcasted live on TV in India via Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match be available?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2023 cricket match will be live streamed on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates here https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

