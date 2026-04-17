Gujarat Titans bet on 24-year-old wicketkeeper after English batter ruled out of season due to injury

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is gaining momentum and many new faces will be visible in every dugout, as franchises are hit by mid-season injuries. Gujarat Titans, who currently sit in 6th place on the table with a win and loss ratio of 50%, are about to face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side tonight, April 17th. GT captain Shubman Gill would be looking to capitalise on KKR’s misery as they hunt for their place in this year’s qualifications.

GT had to announce an injury replacement mid-season.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ahead of this clash, as per the IPL Media Advisory on April 17th, GT have replaced their wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton, as the Englishman has been ruled out of this long IPL season due to a finger injury. Connor Esterhuizen, the young 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa, has been announced as his replacement for the remainder of this season.

The draft followed Esterhuizen's stellar international debut against New Zealand earlier in March, showcasing his skill set and talent. His remarkable performances caught the eyes as he scored 200 runs in the 5-match series, helping his nation seal a 3-2 win over Black Caps and claiming Player of the Series along the way.

“This will be the 24-year-old’s first stint in the IPL. He will join GT at his base price of INR 75 Lakh,” read the statement from IPL.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Banton, who served as a backup to compatriot Jos Buttler for GT this season, was bought for INR 2 Crore at the 2026 IPL Auction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banton, who served as a backup to compatriot Jos Buttler for GT this season, was bought for INR 2 Crore at the 2026 IPL Auction. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He rose to prominence after stellar performances in T20 leagues around the globe, which led to his recall to the England squad for the West Indies T20 series in 2025, his first call-up since 2022. He proved his place in the English side after his match-winning knock of 63 against Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup. While his absence will be a setback for GT, it opens the door for young Esterhuizen to step up. Esterhuizen had a dull SA20 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He rose to prominence after stellar performances in T20 leagues around the globe, which led to his recall to the England squad for the West Indies T20 series in 2025, his first call-up since 2022. He proved his place in the English side after his match-winning knock of 63 against Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup. While his absence will be a setback for GT, it opens the door for young Esterhuizen to step up. Esterhuizen had a dull SA20 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite Esterhuizen's lacklustre performance with Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 earlier this year, where he scored just 166 runs in 12 matches at a below-par strike rate of 105.73, this draft will mark his first stint in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Esterhuizen's lacklustre performance with Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 earlier this year, where he scored just 166 runs in 12 matches at a below-par strike rate of 105.73, this draft will mark his first stint in the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As GT will chase their third consecutive win tonight against KKR, the young Esterhuizen will sit in the dugout and wait for his chance to show his potential in the biggest league in the world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON