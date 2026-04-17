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Gujarat Titans bet on 24-year-old wicketkeeper after English batter ruled out of season due to injury

The young 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa, has been announced as his replacement for the remainder of this season.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 07:17 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The Indian Premier League 2026 season is gaining momentum and many new faces will be visible in every dugout, as franchises are hit by mid-season injuries. Gujarat Titans, who currently sit in 6th place on the table with a win and loss ratio of 50%, are about to face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side tonight, April 17th. GT captain Shubman Gill would be looking to capitalise on KKR’s misery as they hunt for their place in this year’s qualifications.

GT had to announce an injury replacement mid-season.(AP)

Ahead of this clash, as per the IPL Media Advisory on April 17th, GT have replaced their wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton, as the Englishman has been ruled out of this long IPL season due to a finger injury. Connor Esterhuizen, the young 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa, has been announced as his replacement for the remainder of this season.

The draft followed Esterhuizen's stellar international debut against New Zealand earlier in March, showcasing his skill set and talent. His remarkable performances caught the eyes as he scored 200 runs in the 5-match series, helping his nation seal a 3-2 win over Black Caps and claiming Player of the Series along the way.

“This will be the 24-year-old’s first stint in the IPL. He will join GT at his base price of INR 75 Lakh,” read the statement from IPL.

As GT will chase their third consecutive win tonight against KKR, the young Esterhuizen will sit in the dugout and wait for his chance to show his potential in the biggest league in the world.

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Gujarat Titans bet on 24-year-old wicketkeeper after English batter ruled out of season due to injury
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