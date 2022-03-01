'For them to have good season he must have killer season': Aakash Chopra on GT's plan after Jason Roy withdraws from IPL

Indian Premier League's (IPL) new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) have faced a huge blow ahead of the start of the 2022 season as England cricketer Jason Roy has reportedly withdrawn from the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. Although the franchise is yet, to make it official and name his replacement, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that GT's plan will now revolve around their two left-handed batters for the remainder of the season.

Jason, who was an auction steal with the Titans roping in the England opener for INR 2 crore, was expected to open the batting alongside India batter Shubman Gill, who was chosen as a draft pick ahead of the auction. However, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, he has opted out of the tournament.

Aakash feels that GT's plan will now revolve around their two other overseas buys - David Miller and Matthew Wade. He picked Australia's T20 World Cup hero as opener alongside Gill and Miller as a finisher.

“GT’s plans might end up revolving around two lefties—Wade as an opener and Miller as a finisher along with Hardik. For them to have a good season Miller must have a killer season,” he tweeted.

The South African batter was picked for INR 3 crore while Wade joined for INR 2.4 crore as both were roped in during the accelerated session of the mega event in Bengaluru.

Titans also have the option of going with veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha as their opener and keep the middle-order strong with Wade at No.4.

Jason had capped of an impressive PSL 2022 season. Playing only six matches, he scored 303 runs at 50.50 with a strike rate of 170.22, laced with two fifties and a hundred.

This is the second time Jason has opted out of an IPL season after being picked by a team at the auction. In 2020, Delhi Capitals had roped him in for INR 1.5 crore but he opted out owing to personal reasons.