Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gujarat Titans kickstart preparations for upcoming IPL 2025

ANI |
Jan 14, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Several players including Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror and Arshad Khan have joined the team in the camp

Gujarat Titans on Monday commenced their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a training camp in Surat, according to a release from the franchise.

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma
Several players including Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror and Arshad Khan have joined the team in the camp along with the coaches and support staff.

The 2022 Champions built a strong 25-member squad in the mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year, with the acquisition of top players including South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England's Jos Buttler, one of India's leading fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan were the retained players of Gujarat Titans.

Earlier on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin on March 23.

Rajeev Shukla, who attended the Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai, revealed the date of IPL 2025 while speaking to reporters and said, "IPL is going to start from March 23."

All 10 franchises have already picked the squad of their liking during the mega auction, which was held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. After the end of the auction, there were speculations about the possible date when the cash-rich league would commence.

Last season, the IPL 2024 kickstarted on March 22 when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Chennai Super Kings and the finale was held on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who emphatically won the 2024 season, are the defending champions this year.

While interacting with the reporters, Shukla also confirmed that the venues for the WPL have been finalised and will be declared soon.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
