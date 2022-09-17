Gujarat Titans leave fans confused with cryptic tweet on Shubman Gill's future; 'All the best for your next endeavour'

A Twitter exchange between 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Shubman Gill has sparked rumours about the India youngster parting ways with the franchise following a highly-successful season. "It's been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!" Gujarat Titans wrote on Saturday, which went viral on the microblogging site in no time. Gill responded with a heart emoji and a hug emoji. Also Read | 'Don't pick a player for 10-12 balls. He showed no interest to bat in top-5': Gambhir's fierce remark on Pant vs Karthik

Gill instantly became one of the top trends with fans predicting his next destination. Some fans guessed that the Titans could be playing a prank or the Indian batter is a part of an ad campaign.

🤗?? — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 17, 2022

"Hey @ChennaiIPL, you have one job to do," wrote a user. Predicting Gill's return to his former side, a fan tweeted, "@ShubmanGill back to @KKRiders 💜! The KKR opening spot was desperately waiting to be filled by this man!!"

The 23-year-old was picked up for ₹8 crore by the IPL newbies before the 2022 mega auction, as he was one of their draft picks. He ended the title-winning season as their top run-scorer with 483 runs in 16 matches. He averaged 34.50 and scored runs at a strike rate of 132.32.

The Titans claimed the IPL title in front of a roaring home crowd, as Gill wrapped up the chase in the 19th over with a six against Rajasthan Royals. Gill, who finished with an unbeaten 45 off 43, was elated to have taken the team over the line in the summit clash and later compared the win to that of his Under-19 World Cup win a few years ago.

“It means a lot. After winning the Under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big. It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line. Our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to 130. We wanted to keep them under 150 but fortunately, it was much lesser,” Gill said after the Titans claimed their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad.

Gill, who started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, has 1900 runs in 74 IPL games. He recently broke Rohit Sharma's record by becoming India's youngest player to hit a century in international cricket on Zimbabwean soil.

The youngster hit a century aged 22 years and 348 days as he broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who had slammed the century versus Zimbabwe aged 23 years and 28 days.

It was also Gill's first international century of his cricketing career. He came close to scoring his maiden century in the third ODI of the West Indies ODI series before the rain came in to intervene in the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON