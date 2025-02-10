Menu Explore
Gulbadin Nair hits back at Mohammad Amir after ex-Pakistan pacer mocks him in ILT20 final: 'If you don't show respect…'

ByVishesh Roy
Feb 10, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Gulbadin Naib didn't take kindly to Mohammad Amir's send off to him in the ILT20 final.

The Capitals franchise is up and running. Dubai Capitals have successfully landed their first-ever title in the trophy cabinet after winning the ILT20. Capitals, under Sa, Billings, defeated Desert Vipers in the final by four wickets to win the third edition of the tournament. The victory didn't come easily, but Sikandar Raza's brilliance got the franchise over the line in a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

Gulbadin Naib celebrates a wicket(ILT20)
Gulbadin Naib celebrates a wicket(ILT20)

Tempers flared in the contest as Vipers' Mohammad Amir gave a send-off to Dubai Capitals' Gulbadin Naib. The left-arm pacer bowled a yorker, adjudging Gulbadin out LBW. After dismissing the Afghanistan all-rounder, Amir flexed his biceps, visibly mocking Gulbadin.

After Capitals' win, Gulbadin expressed displeasure with the entire episode, stressing the importance of respect in the game. He went on to say, 'You will only get respect' if you give it in the first place.

"I always say it is a gentleman's game. You should respect each other. If you don't show respect, no one will respect you either. He knows how much respect he got by doing this act. As a cricketer, as a human being, you should respect everyone," Gulbadin told The Hindustan Times after the final.

Gulbadin pointed out he is quite lucky to be associated with the Dubai Capitals as the franchise ownership knows how to respect players.

"The Capitals franchise is a big franchise. They support all sports. Be it cricket, kabaddi and other sports. They are involved big time in cricket. This franchise respects players, they know the value of sport. I am lucky to be associated with this franchise.

'Afghanistan very passionate about the sport'

Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, Gulbadin is optimistic about Afghanistan's chances, saying the country is very passionate about the sport and they will look to give their 100 per cent.

"We love this game. We are very passionate about the sport. Our fans who support us a lot, they are there with us in both good and bad times," said Gulbadin. "We look to give every 100 per cent in each game. If we play good cricket, we will definitely win."

Afghanistan are in the 'Group of Death' in the Champions Trophy as they have been clubbed alongside Australia, England and South Africa in Group B. They will play their first match of the tournament against South Africa on Friday, February 21.

