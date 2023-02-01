Gulf Giants team camp set up for players to thrive and express themselves, says Gerhard Erasmus

In the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20, the team that’s made people sit up and take notice has been the Adani Sportslineowned Gulf Giants. With some of the best numbers to back them up, playing the Giants is a daunting task, and Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus has been among the stars of the campaign so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The all-rounder, who is playing in first T20 franchise tournament, scored a crucial half-century when the Giants defeated the Dubai Capitals in the first phase of the tournament.

“It has been a brilliant period so far with Adani’s Gulf Giants, who have made me feel at home since I joined the squad. The set-up all-round has been excellent and enjoyable as well. They’ve put in place a system where you can thrive and concentrate on producing your best cricket. Our campaign so far showcased what the Adani’s and the team is all about,” Erasmus said.

At the ILT20, a standout aspect is the fact that all team XIs are required to have a couple of players, at least, from associate nations. And undoubtedly, Erasmus is quite happy about that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There’s long been a push for the development of associate cricket around the world, and this is a great initiative from the ILT20 to bring in that rule. The associate players continuously yearn for opportunities like this, and are also showing that they can hold their own in such situations as well. It has been a phenomenal experience. I don’t think associate cricket has been in a better place than the last couple of years,” he added.

Erasmus also touched upon the fact that he has enjoyed his time working with coach Andy Flower, a legend of Zimbabwean cricket, saying that the former England coach is a reassuring figure.

“I've always known that Andy Flower has a great name out in the cricketing world. And having experienced that now myself in the last three weeks I've enjoyed my time with Andy. He’s explained to me that I should not hesitate to play my own game, and that’s really reassuring coming in in from the outside.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail