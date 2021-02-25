Guptill credits Williamson for helping set game up against Australia in 2nd T20I
- After being one wicket down in the fourth over, going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill feels skipper Kane Williamson assisting him during the 131-run partnership had set the perfect platform for a win in the second T20I against Australia on Thursday.
Guptill returned to form with a sensational knock before Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams almost got Australia over the line.
After being one wicket down in the fourth over, going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Australia in the second T20I. Williamson assisted the opening batsman with a customary 53 off 35 balls.
ALSO READ: New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20
"The beauty about cricket is that it doesn't matter about what's happened in the past. You move forward. You go on. I was lucky enough to spend a bit of time at the wicket today and get a few runs, but having Kane [Williamson] out there in that partnership really set the game up for us," stuff.co.nz quoted Guptill as saying.
Guptill's next target is to win the T20I series against Australia as he shifts focus towards the third game slated to be played on March 3. The right-handed batsman, who also broke Indian opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in T20Is, praised his bowlers for keeping the visitors' batsmen at bay.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully going 3-0 up in Wellington. Our guys held their nerve. Tim and Trent's last overs were really clutch, and they bowled fantastically to keep Australia at bay," said Guptill.
In reply to New Zealand 219, Australia got off to a good start as the visitors smashed 33 runs from the first three overs. But the visitors' chase was derailed in the middle overs courtesy of some quality bowling by the Kiwis before Stoinis and Daniel almost got Australia over the line.
