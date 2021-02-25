Guptill fires New Zealand to four-run win over Australia in Dunedin
Martin Guptill fell just short of a third century in Twenty20 internationals but helped New Zealand to a four-run win over Australia in the second match in Dunedin on Thursday.
New Zealand extended their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series after thrashing the visitors by 53 runs in Christchurch.
Opener Guptill smashed 97 off 50 balls as New Zealand put 219 for seven on the board to set an imposing chase.
New Zealand's bowlers reduced Australia to 113 for six with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the 13th over but Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams combined to keep the tourists in the game with a swashbuckling 92-run partnership.
Australia needed 15 runs off the last over but James Neesham had Sams caught for 41 in front of the deep midwicket boundary with the first ball.
Stoinis needed a six and a four to win the game on the last two balls but slogged Neesham high into the air on the first delivery to be caught at long-on for 78 as Australia finished 215 for eight.
