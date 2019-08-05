Guyana weather update, India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

India sealed the T20I series in Lauderhill, Florida and gave themselves a great chance to experiment in the final match and try out new faces. Both sides will now travel across to Guyana on Tuesday for the third and final T20I. However, if we consider the weather forecast, it is not very promising. As per AccuWeather projections, there is a forecast of scattered thunderstorms right throughout the day. Although the percentage of precipitation does decrease as the day wears on, there could be rain interruptions during the match.

Speaking about the win on Sunday, Kohli said that he might now give game time to new faces in the upcoming match as sealing the series has given them a cushion to experiment.

“Winning is always going to be priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion,” Kohli said after the match.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said after the match that they were looking at being more flexible and that communication needs to be better.

“Our lineup is flexible enough. Batting wise, it’s a lot closer to where we want to be. Consistency is what we’re looking for. If we can continue restricting teams to 160. Strike rotation continuously needs to improve,” Brathwaite said after the match.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 16:27 IST