Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Had I reached the hospital 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst': Rizwan shares chilling ICU details
cricket

'Had I reached the hospital 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst': Rizwan shares chilling ICU details

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury and recalled what he was told by the nurses upon admission.
Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan. (Getty)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Shortly after Mohammad Rizwan played a heroic innings of 67 against Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, images of the Pakistan opener laying in a hospital bed emerged. During the mid-innings interval, batting coach Matthew Hayden revealed in an interview to the host broadcaster that Rizwan was ill even until the day before the match but managed to muster the courage to turn up for the crunch tie.

Rizwan was hospitalised and remained in the ICU due to a severe chest infection. He had been suffering from intermittent fever, persistent cough, and chest tightness for 3-5 days before being hospitalised. After the tests were conducted, the results confirmed that Rizwan had severe laryngeal infection leading to an esophageal spasm and bronchospasm.

Also Read | 'Little disgusting no?': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Australia's viral dressing-room celebration after T20 World Cup win

The Pakistan batter, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury and recalled what he was told by the nurses upon admission.

"When I went to the hospital, I wasn't breathing. The doctor's kept telling me I'll soon be discharged but I ended up staying two days in ICU. One of the nurses told me that had I been 20 minutes late in reaching the hospital, both my windpipes would have burst," Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | 'They'll get a great captain': Sehwag names 2 IPL teams which will target Warner

Rizwan was treated by an Indian doctor, who was astonished by the batter's recovery. The Pakistan batter revealed that the entire time, playing the semi-final was always on his mind, and its motivation played a massive role in Rizwan getting back on his feet.

"They used to conduct regular tests but the constant thought in my mind was that I'll soon get fit to play the match. The doctor told me that he wanted me to play the semi-final for Pakistan which gave me a boost," added Rizwan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammad rizwan t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Little disgusting no?': Akhtar reacts to Aus' viral dressing-room celebration

'They'll get a great captain': Sehwag names 2 IPL teams which will target Warner

New Zealand team arrives in Jaipur for India tour day after T20 WC final loss

Australia: From rock bottom to rediscovering championship form
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP