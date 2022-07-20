'Had it been someone else in place of Virat, he would've been dropped by now': India legend rates Kohli's T20 WC chances

Virat Kohli finds himself in the middle of a seemingly unending form slump. Until last year, Kohli not scoring century was the biggest concern, but in 2022, the fact that he is struggling to score even fifties is what has left the Indian team worried. Kohli continues to receive backing from his captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and other teammates, but no one is turning a blind eye to the fact that Kohli is in the middle of a dry patch.

To add to the drama, that Kohli has been given breaks constantly is what makes matters more interesting. After a forgettable tour of England, where Kohli's highest score was 20 in six innings, the former India captain will not be touring West Indies or Zimbabwe. Kohli will use this period to spend time with his family in London before returning to the squad for the Asia Cup starting in the second-half of August. By then, less than two months would remain for the T20 World Cup and Kohli will really be up against the race of time if he fails with the bat one more time.

As of now, Kohli's place in India's T20 World Cup is not under any threat but it doesn't guarantee a change between now and then. Weighing in on the matter, legendary India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani feels no matter what happens, Kohli should play the T20 World Cup for India. Kirmani has gone by Kohli's stature here and feels the star India batter is just one knock away from roaring back to his run-scoring best.

"Virat Kohli has loads of experience. He should be in the T20 World Cup squad. Once Kohli returns to form, he will be unstoppable. He could be a game-changer. A player with Kohli's experience and abilities deserves to be in the World Cup squad," Kirmani told Dainik Jagran.

Recently, Deepak Hooda played a few scintillating innings for India against Ireland and England, but had to make way for Kohli once he was back. Despite plenty of youngsters knocking on the door, Kirmani feels exceptions would be made for Kohli as he has done so much for Indian cricket.

"There is a tough competition in the Indian team. Look, if someone else was going through the rough patch which Kohli is, he would have been dropped from the team by now. But I feel that an established player should be given the benefit of the doubt," Kirmani, member of India's 1983 World Cup squad, added.

