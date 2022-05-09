‘Had no extra clothes when I landed in Mumbai. Spent 2-3 days in just a towel’: DC batter recalls start of IPL journey

Rovman Powell hasn't let Delhi Capitals fans feel the absence of Shimron Hetmyer in the Indian Premier League. The hard-hitting West Indies right-hander, who has bought for ₹2.8 crore by DC in the mega auction earlier this year, has been doing a stellar job at the middle-order, playing crucial knocks at a brisk pace for DC in IPL 2022. In Powell's words Delhi ‘feels like home’ but his journey with the Rishabh Pant-led side did not start on the ideal note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing an anecdote about his hilarious start to his journey with the Delhi franchise, Powell said he had to spend about 2-3 days ‘in a towel’ after landing in Mumbai. "When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags. The only thing I had with me was my hand baggage when I left the airport. I didn't have any extra clothes with me so I spent 2-3 days in a towel in my hotel room," Powell said Delhi Capitals podcast.

Also Read | Ex-India stars lavish huge praise on 19-year-old 'unbelievable' star

The right-hander who has scored 205 runs for DC this year at a mighty impressive strike rate of 161, said the Delhi-based franchise has ‘accepted’ his style of batting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Coming all the way from the Caribbean, it was very important for me to come here and feel at home. And the Delhi Capitals have accepted me as a part of their family and I feel at home here. Being comfortable in an environment can help you put up your best performances. And I realized that everyone in the team is behind you whether you have a good day or not and that is very important," Powell added.

Powell also spoke about the Delhi Capitals Captain: "Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean because he's a good player. Whenever we play against him (in international cricket), we have meetings about how to curtail his cricketing prowess and how to keep him quiet. And after I was acquired by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh told me that he is excited to have me as a part of the team and will give me a role that I would like. And he has stuck to his word."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hard-hitting batter also expressed that he is utilizing cricket as a means to take his family out of poverty, "I come from a small village (in Jamaica) where farming is the primary income earner for the majority of the families. But from my childhood days, I had a dream that I will take my family out of poverty through cricket and education. Cricket has been going well, thanks to the grace of God. Before I became a professional cricketer, I was going to become a soldier. If cricket didn't work out then I would have been a soldier."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON