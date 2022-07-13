'Had they considered me for England Test, things could’ve been different': India veteran on comeback thoughts

Veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has left Bengal after representing them for 15 years, choosing to ply his trade for Tripura from the 2022-23 domestic season onwards. It was a big decision from the wicket-keeper batsman, who has represented India in 40 Test matches, but at 37, coming towards the end of his career, he sees this as a step towards the next chapter of his cricket story.

Saha featured for India last in December 2021 in the series against New Zealand, but has since been phased out of the team. “The Indian team told me in February that they wanted to look beyond me. After performing well in the IPL, I thought they would consider me for the Birmingham Test against England. Had they considered me for a Test recall, things could’ve been different,” said Saha in an interview with Sportskeeda, revealing his reaction to his absence from the Test team in July. “Everything is in the hands of the selectors. I hold no grudges against anyone and completely respect their decision.”

Saha has been replaced in the XI by Rishabh Pant, who does not possess Saha’s gift with the gloves but is a solid wicketkeeper and an incredibly exciting prospect with the bat. Moreover, India have in recent tours decided to give the younger KS Bharat a chance in the Test squad ahead of Saha, playing the role of back-up keeper and someone who can step in if Pant is rested.

Saha revealed that he wasn’t interested in feeling pity for himself for his international career nearing an end. “In professional sports, you should never be bothered about what others think of you,” he said. “You’re still a kid if you sit in a corner and sob just because some people didn’t appreciate you. I always give my best to whichever team I play for.”

Saha, who will be remembered as one of the finest and most skillful wicketkeepers India have produced, revealed that this role in Tripura will also act as his foray into coaching and learning the workings of what that role includes.

“I enjoy taking responsibility and Tripura were keen on giving me added responsibility. Plus, I have some post-retirement plans and I think the mentor’s role at Tripura will help me gain some experience on that front. I want to share my cricket knowledge with as many people as possible,” said Saha.

Despite the acrimonious end to his long tenure with Bengal, with whom he played 122 first-classs matches and 102 List A games, Saha does not wish to rule out a return to his home state in the future, in a different capacity.

“CAB president Avishek Dalmiya hinted at such a possibility when I met him a few days back,” said Saha. “He asked me if I had any plans of returning to the Bengal team in a different capacity after my retirement. I told him that I would first look at their plans and then decide.”

