Happy birthday, AB de Villiers: Revisiting his five greatest knocks

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 17, 2025 11:24 AM IST

AB de Villiers, the South African great is celebrated for his explosive batting and record-breaking performances, including the fastest ODI century.

AB de Villiers, born on February 17, 1984, was destined to be a sporting icon. While he excelled in multiple sports, it was cricket that won his heart, and by the time he was 21, he was already being hailed as the future of South African cricket. Over the years, he redefined batting with his unparalleled shot-making ability, electrifying strike rate and adaptability across all formats.

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018.(File Photo)
AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018.(File Photo)

On his birthday, let's revisit some of his greatest innings that cemented his legacy as one of the most versatile and destructive batters of the era.

1. 278* vs Pakistan (Abu Dhabi, 2010)

AB de Villiers registered the highest individual score by a South African when he smashed an unbeaten 278 off 418 balls against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. He surpassed Gary Kirsten’s 275 and proved that he has the ability to play long innings in Tests. This monumental knock helped South Africa post a mammoth total and reaffirmed his credentials as a Test match stalwart.

2. 174 vs England (Headingley, 2008)

With South Africa chasing history in England, de Villiers played a match-winning 174 in the second Test at Headingley. His knock was crucial in securing a series win for South Africa on English soil—a feat that had eluded them for decades. His ability to absorb pressure and batting according to the situation made this one of his finest Test performances.

3. 106* vs Australia (Perth, 2008)

South Africa were chasing a record 414 in the fourth innings at Perth, and AB de Villiers delivered under pressure with a match-winning 106 not out off 186 balls. His knock, along with contributions from captain Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis helped South Africa secure a historic victory over Australia. This innings was a defining moment in his career.

4. 149 off 44 balls vs West Indies (Johannesburg, 2015) – Fastest ODI hundred

AB de Villiers shattered records when he blasted a century off just 31 balls against the West Indies at the Wanderers, making it the fastest ODI hundred in history. He finished with 149 off 44 balls, hitting 16 sixes and nine fours. This knock wasn't just about power hitting but also about innovation, as he toyed with the field settings and cleared the ropes with audacious strokes.

5. 162* off 66 balls vs West Indies (Sydney, 2015 World Cup)

During the 2015 Cricket World Cup, de Villiers played an innings that left the cricketing world in awe. He smashed an unbeaten 162 off 66 balls against the West Indies in Sydney, scoring at an insane strike rate of 245.45. His 64-ball 150 in this match remains the fastest 150 in ODI history.

His ability to innovate, adapt and execute breathtaking strokes made him one of the most feared batters of his generation. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2018, his impact on the game is massive.

