‘Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you’: Raina, Kaif, Jaffer & others lead wishes as ‘God of off side’ turns 49

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the fearless captains who have ever led Team India. He took the charge of the team during its hardest phase, leading to a fresh beginning. Be it instilling the never-give-up attitude in his players or backing talented youngsters in their tough times, he had changed people’s perception with his impassioned leadership. The young guns groomed by him went on to become the legends of the game which was one of his major contributions in changing the face of Indian cricket.

From captaining the Indian team to various heights to being the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ganguly has been always been a personality to look up to. As Dada turns 49 on Thursday, wishes are pouring in on social media.

The BCCI took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a photo to wish its chief. “Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday,” the caption read.

Besides the Indian cricket board, people from the Indian cricket fraternity came forward to wish Dada. Here are some of the reactions:

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

Many happy returns of the day dada! Wishing you good health and happiness. Hope you have a great year ahead. @souravganguly pic.twitter.com/XJntcEFB32 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2021

My best wishes to you dada @SGanguly99 The Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you, thank you for bringing out the best in everything! Your passion towards cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2021

He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EUo6FjylQv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2021

🥳 to the Prince who always finds gaps in every off side.



Whistling you a #SuperBirthday DADA 🔥.#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/RZAtTieFMz — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 8, 2021

When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/FVRaHySnFI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

