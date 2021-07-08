Home / Cricket / ‘Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you’: Raina, Kaif, Jaffer & others lead wishes as ‘God of off side’ turns 49
Sourav Ganguly: File photo(Getty Images)
Sourav Ganguly: File photo(Getty Images)
cricket

‘Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you’: Raina, Kaif, Jaffer & others lead wishes as ‘God of off side’ turns 49

As 'Dada' of Indian cricket turns 49 on Thursday, wishes are pouring in on social media.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:07 AM IST

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the fearless captains who have ever led Team India. He took the charge of the team during its hardest phase, leading to a fresh beginning. Be it instilling the never-give-up attitude in his players or backing talented youngsters in their tough times, he had changed people’s perception with his impassioned leadership. The young guns groomed by him went on to become the legends of the game which was one of his major contributions in changing the face of Indian cricket.

From captaining the Indian team to various heights to being the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ganguly has been always been a personality to look up to. As Dada turns 49 on Thursday, wishes are pouring in on social media.

The BCCI took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a photo to wish its chief. “Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday,” the caption read.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: 5 'Dada' decisions that shaped India's future

Besides the Indian cricket board, people from the Indian cricket fraternity came forward to wish Dada. Here are some of the reactions:

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A look at Team India's top five performances under Dada's captaincy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.