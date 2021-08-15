Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Have always worn India flag on my helmet with pride': Sachin Tendulkar on Independence Day
cricket

'Have always worn India flag on my helmet with pride': Sachin Tendulkar on Independence Day

In a tweet, Sachin Tendulkar said that he always carried India's flag on his cricketing helmet with pride.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar sends message on India's 75th Independence Day.(Sachin Twitter/PTI)

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to send a message to the nation. In a tweet, the former India cricketer said that he always carried India's flag on his cricketing helmet with pride.

“I have always worn the flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field,” he wrote.

Also read: Sports fraternity wish fellow Indians on Twitter

“Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind,” the former right-handed batsman added.

 

Apart from Tendulkar, several other members of the Indian cricket fraternity - past and present - took to Twitter to send their wishes.

 

MeanwhilePrime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech on Sunday applauded the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

Athletes of the Indian contingent who had participated in the Tokyo Games, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Mirabai Chanu along with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were among those present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
sachin tendulkar independence day celebration
