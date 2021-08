Happy Independence Day: Sports fraternity wish fellow Indians on Twitter

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15. While the flag hoisting ceremony among other rituals events are taking place at New Delhi's historic Red Fort, the sports fraternity has taken to Twitter to wish fellow Indians around the world a happy Independence day.

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/axRP9oL9Jq — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2021

Jhanda ooncha rahe humara. Even when I am not with you, you are always with me #India



#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vUUMyUbbMX — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 14, 2021

My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/q4vuztXsPO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2021

Happy Independence Day India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PFmFSSa2A6 — Graham Reid (@reidgj) August 15, 2021

Always wearing the 🇮🇳 flag with pride. Happy Independence day to all.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ONZROCFgxh — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2021

Let the tricolour immerse you into



STRENGTH

PEACE

GROWTH.



Let us honour the struggles of many brave hearts who fought for the country’s freedom. Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 #happyindependenceday pic.twitter.com/DI7MRemqr3 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 15, 2021

Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/x9i9zAv8b9 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 15, 2021

Moreover, the WWE community also wished Indians around the world. The likes of John Cena, Goldberg, Stephanie McMahon among others featured in a video uploaded on their official channel to convey their wishes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech on Sunday applauded the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Athletes of the Indian contingent who had participated in the Tokyo Games, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Mirabai Chanu along with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were among those present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

PM Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Ahead of the national flag hoisting ceremony, Neeraj Chopra said it's a new experience for him as he used to watch the ceremony on TV and now he personally attending it.

"Earlier, we used to watch flag hoisting ceremony on TV and now we are personally going there. It's a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me," said Neeraj Chopra.