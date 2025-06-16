Harbhajan passes verdict on Shardul Thakur vs Nitish Kumar Reddy selection battle for ENG Tests: ‘I am sure Gambhir…'

India has never been reliant on Shardul Thakur as a fast bowling all-rounder, especially with the 33-year-old being highly inconsistent in the batting department. But he recently proved his mettle during the intra-squad warm-up ahead of the England Tests with a century and was also among the wicket-takers. Lately, the Indian team has also used Nitish Kumar Reddy as a fast-bowling all-rounder and the SRH player has been a success. But his poor IPL 2025 form has cast question marks over his selection for the first Test. Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy will be fighting for the fast bowling all-rounder slot.

Speaking to PTI, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave his backing to Shardul, and felt that he holds an edge over Reddy for the fast bowling all-rounder slot in the team.

“India needs a bowler who can bat a bit. India have got a batting till No. 7, and at No. 8, you need to see who can bowl and get those wickets for you and bat a bit. Not someone who bats and bowls a little bit,” he said.

“That’s where Shardul will have an edge on Nitish Reddy in my view. Nitish is a proper batsman who can definitely bowl. But we have not seen him bowling in the IPL much…

“Gautam (Gambhir) is there. He is a very capable coach. And I am sure he will take the right decision,” he added.

Nitish featured in all five Tests in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and also got a ton at the MCG. Meanwhile, Shardul last represented India in a Test match in December 2023. He has registered 31 wickets in 11 Tests and has also bagged 331 runs.

During the intra-squad match, Shardul smacked 122 runs off 68 balls, and also became the second India A player after Sarfaraz Khan to get a ton against the senior Indian team at Beckenham. Meanwhile, chief selector Ajit agarkar and BCCI’s Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman were in attendance as he got his ton.