Harbhajan fires warning to Rohit and MI about ‘unplayable’ GT star before IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Peaking at the right time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) are two wins away from securing their record-extending sixth crown. Despite losing seasoned campaigners due to injuries, MI lived up to expectations by reaching the business end of the elite tournament. On Wednesday, MI thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator to keep their title hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ravi Bishnoi(PTI)

In a battle between India's all-format captain and his white-ball deputy, Hardik Pandya, Rohit would want to make sure that defending champions Gujarat remain under the pump in the knockout tie after their impressive win over LSG at the IPL 2023 playoffs. While MI outclassed LSG by 81 runs, Hardik Pandya's GT were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first Qualifier.

Sharing his views ahead of the blockbuster clash between MI and GT, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Mumbai skipper Rohit for backing youngsters throughout the bittersweet season. "Rohit Sharma is a very chilled-out captain. He is a very approachable captain even for the youngsters. He never carries that ego and youngsters can reach out to him anytime. He loves spending time with uncapped players. He's someone who hasn't taken success to his head, he's very humble and shows a lot of respect to the senior players. This humility makes Rohit a great player," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper also warned MI about veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. The senior India pacer is in pole position to win the prestigious Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker this season. "Mohammed Shami is a bowler every team looks to have. He's a good new-ball bowler. He nails quick yorkers in the death overs. He has a brilliant seam position and becomes an unplayable bowler when there's swing," Harbhajan said.

'Rashid is a player from a different league'

The spin icon also hailed all-rounder Rashid Khan as a player from a different league. GT stars Rashid and Shami are pitted against each other in the race for the Purple Cap at the IPL 2023. Shami has picked 26 wickets while Rashid secured 25 dismissals in the ongoing season of the world's richest T20 tournament.

"Rashid Khan is a player from a different league. He's picking up wickets in heaps, he's scoring runs, he's a gun fielder, and he lead GT whenever captain Hardik wasn't available. He's done everything and excelled. GT are exceptionally lucky to have a player like Rashid in their ranks," the ex-MI star concluded.

